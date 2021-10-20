CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Mary J. Blige Brings The Style To Youtube’s Concert To Kick Off Advertising Week

By Marsha B. @introvertNthecity
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDdth_0cXN1twu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tEZl_0cXN1twu00

Source: Steven Eloiseau / Steven Eloiseau


Last night, YouTube kicked off their presence at Advertising Week in New York at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem with a concert headlined by musical powerhouses Mary J. Blige and Jazmine Sullivan .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhiP0_0cXN1twu00

Source: Steven Eloiseau / Steven Eloiseau


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgonG_0cXN1twu00

Source: Steven Eloiseau / Steven Eloiseau


The evening began with performances from YouTube Black Voices artist Yung Baby Tate and newcomer YENDRY. Sullivan, who returned for the first time to Apollo stage in 23 years, gave a soul-clenching set right before DJ D-Nice showed off his skills on the one’s and two’s. Closing the evening was Mary J. Blige, Queen of Hip Hop and R&B with a musical set that took fans down memory lane with her chart-topping hits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04839y_0cXN1twu00

Source: Steven Eloiseau / Steven Eloiseau


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ok229_0cXN1twu00

Source: Steven Eloiseau / Steven Eloiseau


The artists took to the stage to celebrate YouTube’s latest initiative launching this week to inspire advertisers to prioritize inclusivity in their investment strategies to connect with the next generation of diverse consumers. Stay tuned for more information on the campaign on Wednesday, November 10th.

Any mission that encourages inclusion in the advertisement space is important for content creators everywhere. YouTube, like The Apollo, has become a space that creatives go to express themselves, be seen, and to get discovered. Inclusive advertising spaces increases the visibility of our generation’s most talented people. This is definitely an initiative worth celebrating!

DON’T MISS…

Let’s Talk Breasts: Mary J. Blige, Dr. Arlene Richardson, And Linda Goler Blount Discuss The Importance of Preventative Care

Mary J Blige Was Casually Chic At The Screening The System: A Dialog On Bias And Breast Health Panel Discussion

Mary J Blige Says She’s Single And ‘Doing The Most’ In The September Issue Of InStyle Magazine

Comments / 0

Related
NYLON

Megan Thee Stallion's Hottie Halloween Gift Is New B-Sides & Freestyles

Megan Thee Stallion has been having a busy October. In the past few weeks, the rapper has released her own hot sauce, the Hottie Sauce, with Popeyes, readied to graduate from Texas Southern University, broken the internet with a tremendous Pinhead costume — and now, unveiled the details to her previously announced surprise project Something For The Hotties, out October 29, the day before Halloween.
MUSIC
Fox5 KVVU

Mary J. Blige: The Badass Questionnaire

Academy Award nominee, nine-time Grammy winner, and all-around legend Mary J. Blige takes InStyle’s Badass Questionnaire. MJB talks about her approach to making music, working on Power: Book II, and how she thinks the gym is the best place to listen to "No More Drama." Plus, she spills on her first big fashion splurge at the start of her career and what she hopes fans take away from watching her new documentary: "Mary J. Blige’s My Life."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Mary J. Blige
Person
Blige
jerseydigs.com

Mary J. Blige’s House in Cresskill Listed for Sale

Legendary R&B artist Mary J. Blige’s home in Cresskill, New Jersey, is listed for sale after being on and off the market over the last two years. Earlier this month, a 1.1-acre property on Cresskill’s Logan Court was listed for sale with an asking price of $3 million. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, the home has been owned by Mary J. Blige since 2001 when she paid $1.95 million to buy the house.
CRESSKILL, NJ
wmagazine.com

Bottega Veneta Takes Detroit With Mary J. Blige, Lourdes Leon and Lil Kim

Where in the United States can you get Superman ice cream at a party store, drive south to get to Canada, and set cheese on fire is a cause for celebration? That would be Detroit, Michigan: a humble Midwestern city where two Coney Islands are famously locked in an everlasting rivalry and an entire city block is a renowned found art destination. Over the past century, the Motor City has seen its share of ups and downs, but today it is in the midst of a cultural renaissance—and the fashion world is taking note. Bottega Veneta’s Salon series just presented its new collection in Detroit, and creative director Daniel Lee worked with locals to produce a show worthy of its Motown inspiration at the historic Michigan Theatre.
DETROIT, MI
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z, Jadakiss + Conway The Machine Teaming Up For New Song This Week

While a new JAY-Z project doesn’t appear to be anywhere on the horizon, rap fans can still look forward to new material from the Marcy Projects mogul as part of the upcoming Netflix movie, The Harder They Fall, which he co-produced. As heard in last month’s trailer for the star-studded...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apollo Theater#Advertisers#Advertising Week#Steven Eloiseau Source#Youtube Black Voices
Deadline

Lady Gaga & Nicki Minaj’s Choreographer Laurieann Gibson Preps Talent Contest ‘Icon’ With Catalina Content

EXCLUSIVE: Laurieann Gibson, choreographer to stars such as Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion and Britney Spears, has teamed up with Sky-backed producer Catalina Content to develop a new talent format. Gibson, who was also a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, is working with Jeff Collins, who previously ran Dance Moms producer Collins Avenue, on Icon. The project is an arced talent competition designed to discover and cultivate the next global pop star through an intensive training camp. Gibson previously worked with Collins on Lifetime’s Dance Moms as a choreographer for Abby Lee Miller’s Elite Competition Team and choreographed videos such as Missy...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard snubs F1 interviewer who awkwardly asked her to ‘freestyle rap’

Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard snubbed F1 interviewer Martin Brundle after he asked the singer to “freestyle rap”.Footage of the awkward encounter was broadcast on Sky Sports, as the rapper attended the US Grand Prix. Attempting to speak to Megan, real name Megan Pete, for his pre-race grid walk segment, Brundle was seen approaching the star’s entourage.“That’s a very big bloke in front of her,” Brundle told viewers, before asking her: “Megan, Martin Brundle from British television, how are you? Megan Thee Stallion, you’re a freestyle rapper.”“You’re a freestyle rapper, have you got any rap for us today on Formula...
MOTORSPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X's Dad Claps Back At Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Tweet

Boosie Badazz found himself under fire, once again, this weekend for homophobic comments made towards Lil Nas X. The Louisiana rapper found himself getting trolled by the "Old Town Road" rapper who took to social media to joke about a collab he had with Boosie. It was a lighthearted jab at their continuous back-and-forth that resulted in a long-winded tweet from Boosie encouraging Lil Nas X to commit suicide, among other things.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
HOT 97

Boosie Responds To Lil Nas X’s Dad After X’s Dad Told Boosie, ‘How The Hell You A Gangsta’

X’s dad defended his son after Boosie made negative comments, telling the “Old Town Road” rapper to kill himself and more. Nas X brushed it off, but not his pops. As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, X’s dad, Robert Stafford, said, “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down. The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”
CELEBRITIES
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

56
Followers
126
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy