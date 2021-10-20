USA launches bid for Rugby World Cup

Jonathan Davies says that Wales are “relishing the excitement of the challenge” as they prepare to tackle New Zealand in Cardiff.Wales launch their Autumn Nations Series campaign on Saturday against a country they have not beaten since 1953.It is a run of 31 successive defeats, including 16 at home, and Wales’ task has not been helped by injuries and unavailability.With the game falling outside World Rugby’s autumn international window, the reigning Six Nations champions will be without England-based players like Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau and Louis Rees-Zammit because they are not released by their clubs.And a number of key personnel...
