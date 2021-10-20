USA launches bid for Rugby World Cup

Believe it or not, the roots of the sport of rugby in the United States trace all the way back to 1874 when it was first played on American soil. To honor that history, and in a continued effort to bring greater awareness to the sport in the country, the USA Eagles are set to face one of the greatest rugby teams to take the pitch – the New Zealand All Blacks – in the 1874 Cup.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO