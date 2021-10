Students and staff discuss new routines, old anxieties, and biggest concerns. In August, CU Denver estimated that 63 percent of planned classes for Fall 2021 are in-person or hybrid, while 37 percent of planned classes are remote or online. As of Oct. 13, 2021, the university has made it halfway through the first semester of fully in-person classes. Although most concerns—especially those related to vaccinations and masks—have been addressed by now, some students are still anxious about the rest of the semester.

