New Ford Bronco takes up where old one left off, but adds four-door

It's rare that an automaker's long, drawn-out tease for a hotly anticipated new vehicle, a campaign chock full of promises and a mountain of hype, ends up delivering something universally loved. The social media firing squad is always cocked and ready to decimate new models, and when something like the new Ford Bronco carries an iconic badge that goes back decades, well, such vehicles get it the worst. The sixth-generation Bronco bucks the trend, managing to take the automotive world by storm after a 25-year hiatus. Overwhelmingly lusted after by the masses, so popular is the rugged off-road remake that its demand far exceeds supply (though auto industry supply has seen significant hurdles as of late). So, where does one who didn't reserve one of the new 4x4s turn for a new Bronco?

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO