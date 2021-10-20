EU, U.S. warn about 'divisive rhetoric' in Bosnia, urge dialogue

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission’s chief executive warned Poland on Tuesday that its challenge to the supremacy of European Union law called into question the very foundations of the 27-nation bloc and could not go unpunished. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled last week that parts of EU law are incompatible...
At the Eisenhuettenstadt reception centre for refugees on Germany's border with Poland, 19-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker Siban dreams of making a new life for himself after an exhausting journey from Belarus. Around half of the 1,300 asylum seekers at the centre are from Iraq.
Greece's leader on Tuesday called on Turkey to stop its "aggressive posturing" and engage in talks over their maritime dispute, during a visit to Saudi Arabia to strengthen ties with Gulf countries. "And I think at the end of the day Turkey will also realise that this aggressive posturing in the eastern Mediterranean is not going to lead anywhere."
Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday called on Israel to halt settlement construction and not go ahead with tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank that were announced over the weekend. "Settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle...
WARSAW (AP) — The European Union's executive told Poland Monday that there is “no place for rhetoric referring to war” among EU partners, after the Polish prime minister said that for Brussels to withhold cash over rule of law issues would be like starting World War III. In an interview...
Russia threatens repercussions if Ukraine joins NATO Federal Defense Minister Gromb-Karenbauer spoke in support of the crackdown on Moscow. Russia threatens NATO with repercussions if the military alliance takes further action to persuade Ukraine. Undersecretary of State Andrzej Rudenko responded with threatening statements from US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. But Rudenko opened up about how Russia would react.
The US has clashed with China over whether Taiwan should be included more in the United Nations system, in another sign the international community is increasingly challenging Beijing's belligerent position towards the island. Taiwan has "no right to join the United Nations", said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs...
In one sense when he took office President Joe Biden was given a field of cushy political clover to walk through. Because of COVID-related fear and lockdowns, the high-octane Trump economy roared to a halt. Accordingly, once scientists better understood how to treat the virus, and the Trump administration ushered...
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday that people in the United States who have been "blessed and prospered" should pay a "patriotic tax" of 15% if they ended up with zero tax liability. Manchin, speaking to reporters, said he supported everyone paying their fair...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., said that she will vote against her party's infrastructure bill if it comes to a vote Thursday because Democrats have not provided enough details on what will be in the larger social spending bill. "I don't see how ethically I can vote to increase U.S. climate...
Russia has issued a chilling warning to the US and Britain after holding another set of war games and attacking a 'mock enemy' in the waters surrounding Crimea. A Russian navy video shows missiles firing from the frigate Admiral Grigorovich and coastal anti-ship weapon systems against a 'mock enemy'. Some...
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, the top-ranking U.S. military officer, warned Wednesday about a scary-sounding new "hypersonic" missile. "I don't know if it's quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it's very close to that," he said in an interview, referencing the famous Soviet satellite. Supposedly these weapons are faster, more accurate, and harder to detect than any previous nuclear weapon.
CIUDAD PEDRO DE ALVARADO, Guatemala — With local elections just months away, Mayra Lemus sat down for lunch at the Los Cuernos hotel in Ciudad Pedro de Alvarado, a border town in Guatemala. It was February 18, 2018, and she was running for mayor of the local municipality, which borders El Salvador to the south. She had brought together prominent members of the community as part of her campaigning efforts.
The European Union’s top court has ordered Poland to pay 1 million euros a day ($1.2 million) over the country's longstanding dispute with the bloc over judicial independence.The Wednesday ruling by the Court of Justice came after the the EU’s executive commission asked for “financial penalties” to ensure compliance with a ruling from July.The court said that the penalty was “necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable harm to the legal order of the European Union and to the values on which that Union is founded, in particular that of the rule of law.”EU nations have warned for years against what they see as a backsliding of democratic principles in Poland when it comes to an independent judiciary and a free media. The conflict came to the fore again at the beginning of the month when Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the European Union in areas where they clash. The EU argues that the Polish government has stacked the Constitutional Tribunal with handpicked judges.
