CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

EU, U.S. warn about 'divisive rhetoric' in Bosnia, urge dialogue

By Metro US - Metro US
ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States and the European Union voiced...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

EU warns Poland it will pay for challenging common law

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission’s chief executive warned Poland on Tuesday that its challenge to the supremacy of European Union law called into question the very foundations of the 27-nation bloc and could not go unpunished. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled last week that parts of EU law are incompatible...
POLITICS
AFP

Greek PM tells Turkey to stop 'aggressive posturing'

Greece's leader on Tuesday called on Turkey to stop its "aggressive posturing" and engage in talks over their maritime dispute, during a visit to Saudi Arabia to strengthen ties with Gulf countries. "And I think at the end of the day Turkey will also realise that this aggressive posturing in the eastern Mediterranean is not going to lead anywhere."
POLITICS
Reuters

EU urges Israel to stop settlement construction after new tenders

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday called on Israel to halt settlement construction and not go ahead with tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank that were announced over the weekend. "Settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bosnia#U S#Serbia#Rhetoric#Eu#The European Union#Western Balkan
SFGate

EU says war rhetoric unacceptable after Polish PM's comment

WARSAW (AP) — The European Union's executive told Poland Monday that there is “no place for rhetoric referring to war” among EU partners, after the Polish prime minister said that for Brussels to withhold cash over rule of law issues would be like starting World War III. In an interview...
POLITICS
raventribune.com

Ukraine joins alliance: Russia threatens NATO with consequences

Russia threatens repercussions if Ukraine joins NATO Federal Defense Minister Gromb-Karenbauer spoke in support of the crackdown on Moscow. Russia threatens NATO with repercussions if the military alliance takes further action to persuade Ukraine. Undersecretary of State Andrzej Rudenko responded with threatening statements from US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. But Rudenko opened up about how Russia would react.
POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: More Americans, Led By Democrats And Independents, Are Increasingly Losing Faith In Biden To Pull The Economy Out Of A Nosedive

In one sense when he took office President Joe Biden was given a field of cushy political clover to walk through. Because of COVID-related fear and lockdowns, the high-octane Trump economy roared to a halt. Accordingly, once scientists better understood how to treat the virus, and the Trump administration ushered...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
The Week

The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, the top-ranking U.S. military officer, warned Wednesday about a scary-sounding new "hypersonic" missile. "I don't know if it's quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it's very close to that," he said in an interview, referencing the famous Soviet satellite. Supposedly these weapons are faster, more accurate, and harder to detect than any previous nuclear weapon.
MILITARY
Vice

The ‘El Chapo’ of Guatemala Is a Woman

CIUDAD PEDRO DE ALVARADO, Guatemala — With local elections just months away, Mayra Lemus sat down for lunch at the Los Cuernos hotel in Ciudad Pedro de Alvarado, a border town in Guatemala. It was February 18, 2018, and she was running for mayor of the local municipality, which borders El Salvador to the south. She had brought together prominent members of the community as part of her campaigning efforts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
lincolnnewsnow.com

Militia leader on when they would rise up

CNN's Lisa Ling spent the weekend with the Southern Arizona Militia, a right-leaning group focused on securing the southern border. "This is Life" airs Sunday at 10pm ET/PT.
POLITICS
The Independent

EU court tells Poland to pay $1.2M a day in judicial dispute

The European Union’s top court has ordered Poland to pay 1 million euros a day ($1.2 million) over the country's longstanding dispute with the bloc over judicial independence.The Wednesday ruling by the Court of Justice came after the the EU’s executive commission asked for “financial penalties” to ensure compliance with a ruling from July.The court said that the penalty was “necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable harm to the legal order of the European Union and to the values on which that Union is founded, in particular that of the rule of law.”EU nations have warned for years against what they see as a backsliding of democratic principles in Poland when it comes to an independent judiciary and a free media. The conflict came to the fore again at the beginning of the month when Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the European Union in areas where they clash. The EU argues that the Polish government has stacked the Constitutional Tribunal with handpicked judges.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy