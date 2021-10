For nearly two months, a pair of zebras have been on the run near the US capital Washington, successfully evading attempts to catch them -- and now their owner has been charged with cruelty. Three of the animals escaped from a farm in the state of Maryland, just outside the city, at the end of August. Two remain at large after one was found dead in an illegal snare trap in September, according to officials in Prince George's County, where authorities continue to search for the striped fugitives. The zebras' owner, Jerry Holly, was charged Tuesday with animal cruelty as they "have not received adequate food, water or veterinary care" and are at risk of death, according to county court documents.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO