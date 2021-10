Wednesday afternoon, the Stafford Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted abduction on Jib Drive. The 7-year-old male juvenile reported that on Sunday, October 10, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., he was followed by a white male in a red van with dents on the side. When he confronted the driver, he produced a knife and demanded the juvenile get in the van. The juvenile ran off and was able to get away.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO