Zombie Run in T-C

The second Zombiefest was held Saturday in Lisbon. The family-friendly event, sponsored by the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce, featured a Zombie crawl in the downtown area and a trunk-or-treat in the courthouse parking area.
Join St. Mary for a fun, in-person evening on Saturday, Nov. 6th at 6 p.m. featuring select auction items. Join in for a night of food, fun, cash bar, 50/50 drawing, and entertainment. The first 50 tickets purchased online receive a free drink ticket. Purchase your tickets at https://ourschool.auction/stmary2021 or by calling 231-256-9670. The St. Mary Online Auction open Friday, […]
Lisbon’s second annual Zombiefest will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m Saturday in the village’s historic downtown. This family-friendly event will feature a zombie walk and a trunk or treat. “Zombies Take Lisbon” is a fun and free way to celebrate the Halloween season,” said LaDawn Whitman, who...
Are you haunted by litter? Then this cleanup event is for you. Keep Suffolk Beautiful is hosting a scary zombie litter cleanup from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Zombies will meet at the Morgan Memorial Library, 443 W. Washington St., to sign in and pickup litter grabbers and bags. The cleanup will start at the library and then head towards Main Street and then loop back to the library.
Pheasants, a game bird of grasslands and corn fields rather than orchards, would seem a misplaced resident for Leelanau County. But just a couple decades ago, the pheasant population was huntable in places and colorful roosters were commonly seen in roadside ditches, the product of the vision of a handful of sportsmen from the Suttons Bay area who embarked on […]
I’m sitting in front of a stuffed grizzly bear who is looking at an open- mouthed perch that I swear goes 18 inches. Sitting in a camo recliner in a common area — kind of like my shop with a few more mounts — I appreciate this outdoorsman’s motel that was once a Firestone tire dealership. It’s a place only […]
Jesse Jones has done it again with his Halloween house full of horrors in Raleigh's Oakwood neighborhood. But this year's experience will be different as he does what he thinks is necessary to protect everyone from COVID-19
The Omena Women’s Club (OWC) gathered at the home of Judy Smart for their October meeting. Joey Bensley was the co-hostess. OWC President Kim Armbruster introduced the guest speaker, Amy Murphy. Amy and her husband Kevin own the New Bohemian Café in Northport, and will soon be opening a country store in Omena. They are moving into the premises of […]
Deb Kuhn of Drumlin Vineyards carefully picks Riesling grapes on the family estate with dozens of friends during the height of the 2021 wine harvest. See story on Page 8. An active subscription to the Leelanau Enterprise is required to access this content. Please login below or purchase a subscription here.
October is a month that divides us (in superficial ways, to be sure). People who love fall are starting to reap the rewards of the seasonal change. People who hate the transition to colder months can no longer pretend like it's summer. Nonetheless, pretty much everyone can enjoy grabbing a...
One of the organizations I work with is The Food Bank. I don't get to go the meetings often, but whenever I get an email from them about an event or a donation drive or anything like that I make sure to pass it on to you guys. Food insecurity is a huge issue here in Pettis County. It's kind of one of those "hidden problems" that don't get addressed as well as they should be.
Have you ever run into teal pumpkins while trick or treating?. Either on a doorstep or being held by some young trick or treater? Well, as it turns out, there's a reason for the color swap from orange to teal. According to WTOL11, this is a message that either the...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — They say ladybugs bring good luck. But if you see hundreds of them making themselves at home near your doors and windows, you might not feel so lucky. The Pest Rangers in Luzerne County are getting a lot of traffic on their website from customers concerned...
A really good, piping hot pizza always hits the spot, especially when hunger gnaws at our stomach. If you’ve ever downed a whole pizza – and savored every single bite – you know just how filling (and delicious) pizza can be. Once you take a bite of the massive 30-inch pizza pie at Mama Lena’s […]
The post The 30-Inch Pizza At Mama Lena’s II In Pennsylvania Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
There’s something about autumn that inspires adventure. Perhaps it’s the idyllic temperatures, the fresh air, or the foliage, but there’s really nothing that compares to a fall day trip here in Virginia. For a day trip that you won’t soon forget, we recommend venturing to one of Virginia’s most photographed ghost towns: Union Level. A once-thriving destination in the nineteenth century, this corner of Virginia has long been forgotten except by those who are intrigued by its sun-bleached boards and overgrown facades. Here’s more on why a trip to Union Level belongs on your fall itinerary.
Idaho is full of beautiful small towns that make for the perfect day trip destination. However, there is one tiny historic town in Idaho that should be at the top of almost every list: Riggins. Located in west-central Idaho, this tiny town is truly a remarkable place that must be on your bucket list. From its fascinating history to the most incredible views and thrilling outdoor adventures, Riggins is one area in Idaho that you’ll immediately fall in love with.
Comments / 0