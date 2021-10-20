CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

86th District Court

By ops@our-hometown.com
leelanaunews.com
 7 days ago

Michael G. Schmid, 45, of 9151 Blohm Rd., Honor — Sentenced after pleading guilty to operating while...

www.leelanaunews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Receives Deferred Prosecution in District Court

A sentencing hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for 23-year-old Kieylee Stout. At a change of plea hearing in July, Stout, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence and felony taking a controlled substance into jail for attempting to smuggle Xanax into the Sheridan County Detention Center. The DUI was the result of Stout driving while under the influence of heroin.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Colorado Man Arraigned in District Court on Seven Charges

A Colorado man was arraigned in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Tuesday on numerous charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On August 28, 35-year-old Myles Beal was arrested and charged with two counts of felony drug possession, three counts of misdemeanor drug possession and one count of reckless driving and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. At an arraignment hearing Tuesday in District Court, Beal pleaded “not guilty” to all seven of the charges against him. The felony charges were for being in possession of over three grams each of methamphetamine and heroin. Beal was also in possession of LSD, psilocybin, or mushrooms, and marijuana.
COLORADO STATE
bouldercounty.org

District Attorney's Office - County Court Division

The County Court has original jurisdiction over all Colorado state misdemeanor and traffic cases. One Deputy District Attorney is assigned to each of the Boulder court divisions. In the Longmont courts, two Deputy District Attorneys are assigned to prosecute the Longmont caseload. Synopsis of How a County Court Case is...
COLORADO STATE
Macomb Daily

Romeo, New Baltimore district courts to move to new court-records system

District courts in Romeo and New Baltimore are moving to a new case-management software system on the heels of the Warren and Center Line courts doing the same due to concerns with their existing provider. The Internal Services Committee of the Macomb County Board of Commissioners last Wednesday in a...
ROMEO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Illegal Drugs#Marijuana#District Court#The Leelanau Enterprise
setexasrecord.com

Jefferson County District Court: Actions Taken on Oct. 13

The Jefferson County District Court reported the following activity on Oct. 13 in the suits below:. In Fivepoint Credit Union against Mark C Downs and Tonya F Downs:. Case number 137037 was filed in the Jefferson County District Court. In Ford Motor Credit Company LLC against Richard L Carter:. 'Petition'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
crimewatchpa.com

District Court Diversion Program expands its Probation Program beginning today

Starting today, Oct. 18, 2021, the District Court Diversion Program (DCDP) will expand its pilot DCDP Probation Program from 5 district courts to all 18 of them county-wide, allowing for the inclusion of additional participants who need drug treatment, but who are currently ineligible for the DCDP Program due to their prior records and their drug of choice.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
westcentralsbest.com

Drug traffickers get lengthy sentences in U.S. District Court in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. – Drug traffickers have been sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to federal prison for their role in conspiring to possess and distribute illegal narcotics, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said Thursday in a news release. Eduardo Lozano, also known as...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Casinos
Jamestown Sun

One sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

One person was sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown. Chloe Brianna Suko, 21, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, Class C felonies. Suko was accused of possessing items or using drug paraphernalia for a controlled substance other than...
JAMESTOWN, ND
brownwoodnews.com

Lengthy prison sentence issued in 35th District Court

The office of District Attorney Micheal Murray issued the following press release Friday regarding a felony case heard in 35th District Court by Judge Mike Smith. Selso Ortiz Martinez pled guilty to the felony offense of Harrassment of a Public Servant and was sentenced to 30 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Further, Martinez pled guilty to the felony offense of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender – Violation After Change of Address was sentenced to 20 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Current-Argus

Carlsbad woman arrested for 2017 murder faces trial in District Court

A woman suspected of accidently shooting a Carlsbad man in 2017 will face trial in district court, according to Fifth Judicial District Court records. Carlsbad police arrested Eugenia Smith, 53, July 26 and charged her with second-degree murder in the death of Jason Cirio, per Eddy County Detention and court records.
CARLSBAD, NM
kicdam.com

Spirit Lake Lawyer Gets License Revoked

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A Spirit Lake Lawyer has had his license revoked. Online documents say Lonnie Benjamin Saunders had his license to practice law revoked in the state of Iowa on October 21st. The documents say the board filed a complaint on May 7th charging Saunders with several...
IOWA STATE
kpq.com

Inlsee Elevates District Court Commissioner to Grant County Superior Court Judge

Anna Gigliotti will be Grant County’s next superior court judge after being appointed to the position by Governor Jay Inslee Thursday. Gigliotti has been a Grant County District Court commissioner since 2018. Previously, Gigliotti worked as a Grant County deputy prosecuting attorney from 2016-2018. Before that she spent over a decade as a criminal defense attorney and doing prosecutorial work.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Appoints Taylor to 48th Judicial District Court

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Christopher "Chris" Taylor as Judge of the 48th Judicial District Court in Tarrant County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified. Christopher "Chris" Taylor of Fort Worth is an Assistant District Attorney...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
wbrc.com

Former Lee Co. District Attorney Brandon Hughes court date set

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes officially has a sentencing court date set. Hughes will appear in court on November 9 at 1:30 p.m. CST at the Colbert County Courthouse. In September, Hughes filed a motion requesting to avoid jail time and serve his...
LEE COUNTY, AL
flarecord.com

Judicial panel calls for expansion of appellate court districts in Florida

Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady and his fellow justices will review the proposal to expand appellate districts. | Stock photo. A judicial panel has recommended expanding the number of appellate court districts in Florida from five to six as a way to improve public perceptions of the judiciary and encourage more diversity on the bench.
FLORIDA STATE
seehafernews.com

Multiple Local Drug Traffickers Sentenced

Eight local drug traffickers identified in a recent mid to upper-level drug trafficking ring in Manitowoc. County have been sentenced to a combined nearly 50 years in federal incarceration. Metro Drug Lieutenant Dave Remiker and Sheriff Dan Hartwig say that (from left to right) Javier Vargas, Allan J. Perry, Tristian...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy