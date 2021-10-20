86th District Court

A Colorado man was arraigned in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Tuesday on numerous charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On August 28, 35-year-old Myles Beal was arrested and charged with two counts of felony drug possession, three counts of misdemeanor drug possession and one count of reckless driving and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. At an arraignment hearing Tuesday in District Court, Beal pleaded “not guilty” to all seven of the charges against him. The felony charges were for being in possession of over three grams each of methamphetamine and heroin. Beal was also in possession of LSD, psilocybin, or mushrooms, and marijuana.

