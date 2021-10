The Greenville Comets lost their final home game of the regular season on Friday night, falling to the Carlinville Cavaliers, 37 to 7. The Comets trailed at halftime, 31 to 0, and struggled offensively throughout the night. The Comets have lost 3 in a row and are now 4-4 on the season. The Comets will be at the Vandals this coming Friday night to wrap up the regular season with the Comets needing a victory to get into the playoffs.

