Candidate alleges ‘premeditated’ election fraud

“It’s the greatest assault on voting rights,” President Biden said, “in the history of the United States — for real — since the Civil War.”. But Democrats, including the president, are calling the “for real” part into question. After the third Republican filibuster of voting rights legislation in the Senate, Biden announced: “I also think we’re going to have to move to the point where we fundamentally alter the filibuster.” So sounds an uncertain trumpet. Imagine Biden as Henry V at Harfleur: “I also think we’re going to have to move to the point where we go once more unto the breach, dear friends.”

