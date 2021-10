Thanks for your questions in last week's newspaper. I live in Countryside and share your concerns about the condition of some properties in the neighborhood. City and state ordinances / codes regarding the condition of an individual's property are designed to eliminate unsafe and / or unhealthy conditions, not maintain or increase property values. The City of Fountain code enforcement department is aggressive in responding to complaints of unsafe / unhealthy conditions. You can file a complaint by going to the City of Fountain web site and click on the My Fountain link at the top of the page or by calling 322-2032.

