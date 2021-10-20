Systemic Issues in Minor League Baseball

Baseball is America's National Pastime. Records show the different versions of the game were played as early as the 18th century in different parts of the country. While it hasn't been around quite that long in Evansville, we're certainly passionate about it. Bosse Field is a testament to that. Built in the early 1900s, it hosted its first game on June 17th, 1915. In the 106 years since, it's been home to numerous teams, including the Detroit Tigers Triple-A affiliate, the Evansville Triplets from 1970 until 1984, and of course, the Evansville Otters for the last 26 years. What it hasn't done to my knowledge in its long and storied history, is host two Major League Baseball teams for a game. Could that be changing in the future?

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO