Systemic Issues in Minor League Baseball

lakeshorepublicradio.org
 7 days ago

Major League Baseball recently announced they will require teams to provide housing for their Minor...

www.lakeshorepublicradio.org

The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
The Independent

Major League Baseball has shown its real face — so don’t root for anyone in the World Series

Remember April, when Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled this year’s All-Star game from Georgia to protest the state’s new restrictive voting law? At the time MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”But that was six months ago, an eternity in this country’s short attention span. Tonight’s opening game in the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will...
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 free agents who are a perfect fit at Wrigley

Following the conclusion of the 2021 postseason, the Chicago Cubs will have a lot of shopping to do if they want to have any shot at contending next season. The front office has already made a handful of changes in the coaching department and also hired a new GM to help Jed Hoyer carry the load this winter.
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
Myhighplains.com

Major League Baseball work stoppage almost certain on Dec. 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Baseball’s ninth work stoppage and first in 26 years appears almost certain to start Dec. 2, freezing the free-agent market and threatening the start of spring training in February. Negotiations have been taking place since last spring, and each side thinks the other has not made proposals...
99.5 WKDQ

Could Bosse Field Host a Future Major League Baseball Game?

Baseball is America's National Pastime. Records show the different versions of the game were played as early as the 18th century in different parts of the country. While it hasn't been around quite that long in Evansville, we're certainly passionate about it. Bosse Field is a testament to that. Built in the early 1900s, it hosted its first game on June 17th, 1915. In the 106 years since, it's been home to numerous teams, including the Detroit Tigers Triple-A affiliate, the Evansville Triplets from 1970 until 1984, and of course, the Evansville Otters for the last 26 years. What it hasn't done to my knowledge in its long and storied history, is host two Major League Baseball teams for a game. Could that be changing in the future?
Cleveland.com

There is too much ‘division’ in Major League Baseball: Craig A. Nard

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Beyond baseball’s norms and tacit codes — the systemic glue that allows for competition within a cohesive and unified structure — there are the game’s explicit rules, the mundane scaffolding in constant need of inspection. This time of year, I become preoccupied with the rules relating to the wild card.
STACK

How to Teach Youth and Little League Players Proper Baseball Hitting Mechanics

Let’s say you’re a baseball coach, but not a “used to play minor league ball and have dedicated my life to the sport” type of coach. You’re more like, “I started coaching my son’s Little League team and, oh crap, what now?” If so, welcome. We’re here to help you not only learn proper baseball hitting mechanics, but understand how to teach them to kids—and provide you with some drills that reinforce those skills.
Kansas City Star

Flaw in Major League Baseball’s replay system was exposed in Braves-Brewers game

In the end, this didn’t hurt the Atlanta Braves as they beat the Brewers 5-4 in Game 4 of their National League Division Series on Tuesday night and advanced to the NLCS. But with Milwaukee leading in the fourth inning, an obvious mistake by the umpiring crew allowed the Brewers to record an out on a ball that clearly hit the ground.
The Spun

Breaking: Major League Baseball Makes ‘Monumental’ Decision

It’s about time, Major League Baseball. According to a report from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the sports league has made a monumental decision in regards to its minor leaguers. Passan is reporting that Major League Baseball will provide housing for all of its minor league players. This had not...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Mets to get Marvel superhero jerseys as part of new Minor League Baseball deal

Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Groot and more could be making an appearance at a Syracuse Mets baseball game soon. Minor League Baseball announced a three-year partnership with Marvel Entertainment on Wednesday called “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond.” The Mets and 95 other MiLB teams will host at least one Marvel superhero-themed game during the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons; teams will wear special edition Marvel-branded jerseys on the field as other Marvel-themed activities and promotions take place throughout the game.
KEVN

Major League Baseball schedule: ALCS games to air on KEVN

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Games 1 and 2 of the American League Championship series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros will air on KEVN. Game 1 coverage is beginning tonight at 5:30 p.m. Game 2 of the series airs Saturday, with coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The Good Phight

The Good Phight’s minor league end of season roundtable

Minor league systems are one of the most talked about parts of an organization. There is just something about looking towards the future to see what parts of the system can develop into the next Mike Trout, Ronald Acuna or Fernando Tatis. Many players won’t even scratch that tier of talent, but there is always the hope that whoever our favorite prospect might be would at least merit some conversation.
fromtherumbleseat.com

Bye Week Power Rankings: Major League Baseball Stadiums

Well, ladies and gentlemen, with football off for the week and no one to historically preview, I find myself turning to the original sport that started me down this long and winding road of sports fandom, America’s national pastime. I find it particularly fitting to be doing these power rankings in the heart of October, right on the heels of the Braves’ recent win in the National League Division Series.
