Florida State

Editorial Roundup: Florida

 7 days ago

Palm Beach Post. October 15, 2021. Editorial: Voters should pick Democrat Sharief in U.S. 20 primary to succeed Hastings. The voters in Florida’s 20th congressional district can take solace in the fact that a number of credible Democratic candidates are seeking the nomination to replace the late U.S. Rep. Alcee L....

CBS Miami

Federal Judge Clears Class-Action Lawsuit Against Florida On Juvenile Solitary Confinement

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — A federal judge has cleared the way for a class-action lawsuit against the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice about the use of solitary confinement for minors, including children with disabilities. The lawsuit was filed in 2019 on behalf of individual juveniles, but U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle last week approved a request to certify it as a class action on behalf of thousands of minors. Hinkle said department data showed that between 2,720 and 3,853 juveniles were placed in solitary confinement at detention facilities each year from 2014 to 2020. Plaintiffs’ attorneys contend that the use of solitary confinement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Miami

US Education Department To Take “Enforcement Action” If Florida Goes Forward With Defunding Broward And Alachua School Districts.

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education is taking seriously the threat of withholding money from the Broward and Alachua counties’ school districts over their mask policies. The Florida State Board of Education has ordered a reduction in state education aid to both school districts by the amount each receives as a federal Project SAFE grant award. Project SAFE is a federal grant program intended to help school districts improve student safety and well-being by advancing strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools. In a letter to the state education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Ian Rosenblum, U.S. Department of Education...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida Prepping For Approval Of COVID Vaccine For Kids 5 To 11

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It could be the final piece of the puzzle to putting COVID behind us. As soon as next week, South Florida kids ages 5 to 11 may be able to get a child-size dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. An FDA advisory committee will meet Tuesday to consider emergency use for the vaccine. Hollywood mom Ariel Segall said she’s ready to get her 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son vaccinated. “I trust the science” she said. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami is gearing up to distribute the vaccine. “We are hoping for more direct information from the federal government,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr....
FLORIDA STATE

