The Barbra Streisand Institute is officially a go at UCLA as the showbiz icon has committed an undisclosed sum to fund research dedicated to four “societal challenges” she’s most passionate about, from climate change to disinformation. “While it’s easy to reflect on the past, I can’t stop thinking about the future and what it holds for our children, our planet and our society,” Streisand said in a statement. “The Barbra Streisand Institute at UCLA will be an exploration into vital issues that affect us all…and the fact that my father, Emanuel Streisand, was an educator makes this Institute even more meaningful...

ADVOCACY ・ 9 DAYS AGO