Have you ever had “just one of those days”? A day when everything is annoying you and everyone is bothering you, even though nothing out of the norm is happening. Who hasn’t had one of those days? It’s OK to not be OK. These days are terrible and make it so easy to have an attitude and be snappy with people. I completely understand it. However, we have to make it a point to draw the line and not let it affect how we’re treating others.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO