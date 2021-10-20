CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Two plead guilty to throwing Molotov cocktail at NYPD car during May 2020 protests

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDiXF_0cXMu7y200
night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh z1b/iStock

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Two attorneys pleaded guilty Wednesday to throwing a lit Molotov cocktail into an unoccupied vehicle belonging to the New York Police Department in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, during May 2020 demonstrations to protest the murder of George Floyd.

Colinford Mattis, an associate at Pryor Cashman, and Urooj Rahman, a public interest lawyer, exchanged text messages the night of May 30, 2020, that prosecutors quoted during the plea hearing.

"I hope they burn everything down. Need to burn all the police stations down," assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Richardson quoted one message saying.

"Set a police car on fire after a lot of fights and check my story to see the trajectory of burning," Richardson said in quoting another message from Rahman.

The reply text from Mattis said, "Go burn down 1PP," an apparent reference to NYPD headquarters at One Police Plaza.

"What is your plea to count seven?" U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan asked.

"Guilty," Rahman replied.

"I plead guilty your honor," Mattis said.

"Are you aware you are all but certain to be disbarred as a result of this plea?" the judge asked.

"Yes, Your Honor," both attorneys said.

Rahman and Mattis will be sentenced on Feb. 8, 2022, and would each face up to 10 years in prison if the judge applies a terrorism enhancement, Richardson said.

"On May 30, 2020, I knowingly possessed a destructive device, a Molotov cocktail," Rahman said. "My actions occurred on a night of civil protest in Brooklyn following the murder of George Floyd. I deeply regret my actions."

Mattis expressed similar regret.

"On the night of May 30, 2020, I knowingly possessed a destructive device," Mattis told Judge Cogan. "I deeply regret my conduct and wish I had made better choices on that night."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Actor arrested, accused of vandalizing George Floyd statue

NEW YORK CITY — Police arrested an actor who played small roles in “Parks and Recreation” and “CSI: NY” this week on suspicion of vandalizing a statue of George Floyd in New York City, according to multiple reports. Police on Monday announced the arrest of Micah Beals, 37, on a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

UK: Demon-obsessed teen gets 35 years in slaying of sisters

LONDON — (AP) — A 19-year-old British man obsessed with demons was sentenced Thursday to serve at least 35 years in prison for murdering two sisters, in the belief that the killings would help him win a lottery jackpot. Judge Philippa Whipple sentenced Danyal Hussein in the stabbing deaths of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

California school safety officer charged with murder after fatally shooting 18-year-old woman

(LOS ANGELES) — A California school safety officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old unarmed woman. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charge against former Long Beach Unified School safety officer Eddie Gonzalez, whose arraignment is scheduled for Friday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Long Beach Branch. The case remains under investigation by Long Beach police.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
WOKV

Neo-Nazi group member sentenced to 9 years in prison

GREENBELT, Md. — (AP) — A neo-Nazi group member was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison in a case that highlighted a broader federal crackdown on far-right extremists. FBI agents arrested former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews and two other members of a group called The...
GREENBELT, MD
WOKV

US returns antiquities to India in stolen art investigation

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. authorities returned about 250 antiquities to India on Thursday in a long-running investigation of a stolen art scheme. The items, worth an estimated $15 million, were handed over during a ceremony at the Indian Consulate in New York City. The centerpiece is a bronze Shiva Nataraja valued at $4 million, authorities said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Richardson
Person
George Floyd
WOKV

US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC church massacre

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre. The Justice Department will...
U.S. POLITICS
WOKV

Escapee, 64, sentenced after 29 years on the run in Sydney

SYDNEY — (AP) — A 64-year-old fugitive who surrendered to Australian police because a Sydney lockdown left him jobless and homeless was sentenced on Thursday to an additional two months behind bars for escaping from prison almost 30 years ago. Darko Desic has been back in custody since mid-September when...
SYDNEY, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy