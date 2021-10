Who: Oskaloosa (4-3, 0-3) vs Cedar Rapids Washington (3-4, 1-2) . Where: Statesmen Community Stadium in Oskaloosa . First meeting in VarsityBound era (since 2006). Eli Molyneux is a guy that can make an impact for the Indians on both sides of the ball. The junior has two picks this year including one he returned for a touchdown. He will face a CR Washington team that leads Class 4A in interceptions thrown with 13. In a game with turnovers potentially key, look for Molyneux to be a ballhawk on that side of the field. Offensively, he only has four catches this season but those catches have totaled 86 yards and one touchdown. With teams keying on Waylon Bolibaugh outside, QB Keaton Flaherty may look to spread it around to guys like Molyneux to make plays in the passing game.

