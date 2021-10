William G. “Bill” Woods passed away peacefully on October 9, 2021 at the age of 91. Bill was a lifelong resident of Franklin. He was born on August 15, 1930 to Raymond C. and Martha Ellen (Cox) Woods. He married Carolyn Ann (Swain) Woods on February 10, 1952, at Lizton Christian Church, Lizton, IN. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and wife of 67 years. He is survived by their 3 daughters; Connie (Glenn) McAlpin of Franklin, Cindy Greer of Indianapolis, and Catherine (John) Shergi of Franklin; grandchildren, Nikolai Shergi of Franklin, Jennifer (Tony) Shireman of Franklin, Michael (Alicia) Greer of Indianapolis, and Stephanie (Brandon) Kaiser of Indianapolis; and four great-grandchildren.

