When First Lady Jill Biden stepped on stage in Edison on Friday, she immediately reminded the crowd of her Garden State roots. “Even though I’m a Philly girl, I was born in Hammonton, New Jersey,” Biden told the crowd at Middlesex College as she appeared at a rally to campaign for Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s re-election bid in 18 days. “So I’m go glad to be back in my other home state.”

NEWARK, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO