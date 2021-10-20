CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Come walk a shelter dog any day of the week at MoCo Animal Shelt

kingwood.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that you can walk a shelter dog any day of the week?!. The...

www.kingwood.com

Comments / 0

Related
Killeen Daily Herald

Canine concerns: Dog found tethered at park taken to animal shelter

A dog found at a Temple park this week sparked outrage on social media as residents sought to rescue him, believing he was chained and abandoned at the city facility. The canine, a male Alaskan Husky, was discovered at Jaycee Park and later taken to the Temple Animal Shelter, Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
TEMPLE, TX
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Animal Shelter News

Meet Rhonda!! This sweet girl is a 5 ½ year old, spayed Pitbull mix. She is up to date on vaccines and was heartworm tested. As you can see, she is a full-figured gal who would love to have loving family to help walk off her extra pounds. She enjoys having her shoulders massaged while she snuggles her head in your lap! Rhonda was surrendered by her family when they split up and were unable to take her when they moved. Rhonda loves people but needs a home with no small children due to her size. She could be placed in a home with mid to large size dogs with a successful meet and greet. A home with experience with large breeds is a plus. If you are interested in meeting Rhonda, please visit her at the Seekonk Animal Shelter, 100 Peck St, or call us at 508-336-6663 for more information.
SEEKONK, MA
richmondmagazine.com

Walking the Dog

On a late-summer excursion along the meandering woodland trails of Lewis G. Larus Park off Huguenot Road, a group of Richmonders hiking with their dogs discovers the bliss that naturalist John Muir describes: “Nature’s peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees.”. They’re in a meetup group where...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelter Dog#Animal Shelter#Animals
NBC Los Angeles

Several Dogs at West Valley Animal Shelter Test Positive for Canine Influenza

Several dogs at the West Valley Animal Shelter in Chatsworth have tested positive for canine influenza, LA Animal Services announced Friday. The exact number of dogs that tested positive was not released. All the animals that have tested positive are partially or fully vaccinated for canine influenza, according to Agnes Sibal-von Debschitz, the public information director of LA Animal Services.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
hillcountrynews

WilCo animal shelter overwhelmed by surge

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is currently experiencing a surge of animal intakes – more than 150 animals have come into the shelter since Oct. 1. This number …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Evening Star

Animal shelter workers

People who work in our nation’s animal shelters deserve our recognition and our praise due to the long hours and tireless work required to care for our neighborhood animals. Since 1996, The Humane Society of the United States has celebrated National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week each year during the first full week of November. You don’t have to wait until November, however, to show your appreciation for the hard-working animal shelter paid and volunteer staff in your area.
ANIMALS
thepulsepensacola.com

Two More Weeks Left to Celebrate Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

It’s the perfect time of year to bring home a new canine friend from the Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center. To celebrate Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, all dog adoptions from the center have a special reduced adoption fee of $25 during the month of October. Adoption fees include spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and the initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations. Escambia County residents will be required to purchase a license at the time of adoption. This is an additional $11 over the adoption fees and is paid separately. Visit here to see all available dogs at the Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
TBR News Media

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month!

October may be known as the month of pumpkin-flavored everything, apple-picking, fall foliage, and haunted houses but it’s also Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, a rescue initiative started by the American Humane Society in 1981 to help the estimated 3 to 4 million animals waiting in shelters every year get the loving, forever homes that they deserve.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Animal shelter holds spay and neuter clinic

McLean County Animal Shelter is looking to get a handle on the ongoing stray cat population while also providing convenience for its clientele. Through a $500 donation from the nonprofit organization Spay-A-Stray in Owensboro, the animal shelter held its first spay and neuter clinic for cats Tuesday morning, at which the cats received the surgery.
OWENSBORO, KY
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received Today

IN SHELTER – A357638. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/13/2021, 0 days. The following are the animals test status. If...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Gadsden Times

PET OF THE WEEK: 'Lap dog' Cupcake has been at shelter since June

Meet Cupcake, the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center’s Pet of the Week. He’s a 4-year-old, 80-pound “lap dog,” according to shelter officials, who loves snacks and toys, is very vocal and plays well with others. Cupcake has been waiting for his forever home since June. Come meet him...
GADSDEN, AL
Dothan Eagle

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes. To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list. Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy