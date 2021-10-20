Come walk a shelter dog any day of the week at MoCo Animal Shelt

Meet Rhonda!! This sweet girl is a 5 ½ year old, spayed Pitbull mix. She is up to date on vaccines and was heartworm tested. As you can see, she is a full-figured gal who would love to have loving family to help walk off her extra pounds. She enjoys having her shoulders massaged while she snuggles her head in your lap! Rhonda was surrendered by her family when they split up and were unable to take her when they moved. Rhonda loves people but needs a home with no small children due to her size. She could be placed in a home with mid to large size dogs with a successful meet and greet. A home with experience with large breeds is a plus. If you are interested in meeting Rhonda, please visit her at the Seekonk Animal Shelter, 100 Peck St, or call us at 508-336-6663 for more information.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO