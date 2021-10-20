Director of SITE says Qasiyun Brigades claims responsibility for Damascus attack

Ali al-Nimr, a Saudi from the Shiite minority who received a death sentence that was later commuted, was released on Wednesday after years in prison for taking part in anti-government protests.
"Ali al-Nimr, a young man detained since 2012 for participating in protests when he was a child, and who previously faced a death sentence, has been released today," ALQST for Human Rights said on Twitter.
Also on Twitter, his sister said that, "after ten years, my brother is free, thank God".
Ali al-Nimr is a nephew of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr who was executed by Saudi Arabia in 2016, leading to a rupture of diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Tehran.
