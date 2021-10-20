CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Director of SITE says Qasiyun Brigades claims responsibility for Damascus attack

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) – The director of SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant groups...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

IS claims responsibility for bomb attack in Uganda

CAIRO (Reuters) – Islamic state claimed responsibility for a bomb attack that killed at least one person in Uganda’s capital Kampala on Saturday night, the militant group said in a statement posted in an affiliated Telegram channel late on Sunday. The group said that some of its members detonated an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Attacks In Damascus And NW Syria Kill 27

A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and shelling moments later of a town in rebel-held northwestern Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday in the deadliest flareup in months. Two bombs planted on an army bus in central Damascus were detonated early in the morning, killing 14...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Damascus#Cairo#Site Intelligence Group#Qasiyun Brigades#Reuters
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Colombia ELN guerrillas claim responsibility for attacks on oil infrastructure

BOGOTA (Reuters) -Left-wing guerrillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN) in Colombia have claimed responsibility for a Friday morning attack against a pipeline used to transport crude to the country’s most important refinery, located in the city of Barrancabermeja. The attack resulted in an oil spill which affected surrounding vegetation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

Twin roadside bombs in Damascus destroy bus carrying Syrian troops, kill 14, state media says

Two roadside bombs exploded on a road in Damascus during morning rush hour on Wednesday, destroying a bus carrying Syrian troops and leaving 14 people dead and others wounded, Syrian state TV said. A third bomb was reportedly found and defused. "It is a cowardly act," Damascus police commander Maj. Gen. Hussein Jumaa told state TV. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the bombing, a rare attack inside Damascus.
MIDDLE EAST
WGAU

Islamic State group claims responsibility for Uganda blast

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for Saturday's bomb attack that killed one person at an outdoor eatery in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. The extremist group said in a statement late Sunday that it detonated an explosive device at a public place “frequented by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Middle East
Foreign Policy

Israel Needs Weapons to Stop Iran’s Bomb

In Washington on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned that Israel was prepared to use military force to stop Iran from gaining nuclear weapons capability. “Iran has publicly stated it wants to wipe us out,” Lapid said. “We have no intention of letting this happen.” At the same press event, held to mark the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between several Arab states and Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was much more circumspect, saying merely that Iran wasn’t negotiating and that Washington is “prepared to turn to other options.”
MILITARY
fox4news.com

30 countries pledge ‘shared response’ to ransomware attacks

WASHINGTON - Just as the Biden administration hoped when it scheduled this month’s 30-nation meeting on ransomware and cyber security, the attendees have resolved to fight the issue together. The White House facilitated meetings on Wednesday and Thursday that brought together representatives from countries on every continent. These countries released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

ISIS claims responsibility for deadly mosque bombing in Afghanistan

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the deadly mosque bombing in Afghanistan Friday that killed nearly 50 people, according to a news release. Two ISIS fighters shot and killed the guards stationed outside the Fatimiya mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province Friday before detonating two explosives, one inside the Shiite mosque and the other just outside the entrance, that killed 47 people and wounded dozens more, read a message by ISIS's Amaq news agency Friday evening. The bombers' names were Anas al Khurasani and Abu Ali al Baluchi, both Afghan nationals, the statement added.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wibqam.com

Ex-president of Citgo suffers mild heart attack in Venezuela jail

CARACAS (Reuters) – The former president of oil refiner Citgo, a U.S. subsidiary of Venezuelan oil company PDVSA, suffered a mild heart attack in prison in Caracas and was transferred to a hospital, his lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday. Jose Pereira is one of six former company executives, all naturalized...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Military News Editor

Should the response to a drone attack be more drone attacks?

A drone attack hit a US military outpost along the border of Syria and Iraq on Wednesday evening. Initial reports received by CENTCOM stated that US Special Operations forces and a local rebel militia known as Maghawir al-Thawra (MAT) were targeted in a "deliberate" attack and maintain the inherent right of self-defense and will respond at a time and place of our choosing." According to current rules of engagement, US forces in Syria are not allowed to strike at targets other than IS and Al-Qaeda unless acting in self-defense.
AFP

IS-linked group carried out Uganda 'suicide' bus attack: police

A suicide bomber from a group linked to the Islamic State triggered Monday's bloody bus explosion near the Ugandan capital Kampala, police said Tuesday, adding extremists were suspected of plotting a major new attack. The attack that wounded several people appears connected to another bombing on Saturday in Kampala that killed one person, police added. Monday's blast in Lungala was a "suicide bomb attack, where the attacker died in the explosion," police spokesman Fred Enanga said. The 23-year-old assailant who wore a suicide vest and belt was "on the wanted list of members" of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), he added.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wibqam.com

Sudan’s army chief Burhan meets with Saudi ambassador in Khartoum

CAIRO (Reuters) – Sudan’s armed forces chief General Abdel Fatah al-Burhan met with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Khartoum Ali Bin Hasan Jaafar on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in Sudan and efforts to resolve the situation through dialog “among all relevant parties”, the country’s armed forces Facebook page said. (Reporting...
WORLD
wibqam.com

Iran says nuclear talks with six powers to resume by end November

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s talks with six world powers aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal will resume by the end of November, its top nuclear negotiator said on Wednesday, as Western concerns over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear advances grow. “Had a very serious & constructive dialogue with @enriquemora_ on...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Saudi releases Shiite ex-death row prisoner al-Nimr: rights group

Ali al-Nimr, a Saudi from the Shiite minority who received a death sentence that was later commuted, was released on Wednesday after years in prison for taking part in anti-government protests. "Ali al-Nimr, a young man detained since 2012 for participating in protests when he was a child, and who previously faced a death sentence, has been released today," ALQST for Human Rights said on Twitter. Also on Twitter, his sister said that, "after ten years, my brother is free, thank God". Ali al-Nimr is a nephew of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr who was executed by Saudi Arabia in 2016, leading to a rupture of diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Tehran.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy