Baggedmilk on #theLOCKERROOM: Undefeated in 2021-22, baby!

By baggedmilk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Wednesday, Internet friends, and welcome to yet another chapter of your ol’ pal Baggedmilk’s adventures in radio. As I do every week, I jumped on the air with the boys on The Locker Room for a quick segment to talk about the Oilers while also offering...

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar, from Jenner & Block released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
Kypreos Reports NHL Leans Toward Kane Suspension

Twitter has become the news outlet for insiders without a news outlet behind them. Former Hockey Night in Canada host Nick Kypreos, who now does a podcast for Sportsnet in Toronto, dropped a nugget about the NHL’s leanings toward embattled San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane. Kane has been under...
Gabriel Landeskog Will Have Hearing After That Dangerous Hit on Kirby Dach (Update: Suspended Two Games)

Following a 4-2 win over the Blackhawks last night, the Colorado Avalanche may be in danger of being without both Nathan MacKinnon (COVID protocols) and Captain Gabriel Landeskog. In the third period of the game last night, Landeskog hit Kirby Dach into the boards while Dach was down on one knee. It was a dangerous hit to a vulnerable player that could have ended up much worse than it did for Dach.
Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
Connor Mcdavid
Are the Devils a playoff team in 2021-22?

After finishing the shortened 2021 NHL season as one of the worst teams in the league, the New Jersey Devils went on to have one of the best offseasons of any team. They got rid of multiple players at the trade deadline, but were able to fill the void by calling up several youngsters and then making some big signings and trades during the offseason.
Avalanche 2021-22 Season Preview

After a breakneck pace to an offseason that included Seattle’s Expansion Draft, the 2021 Entry Draft, and the opening of free agency in the span of a week, the 2021-22 regular season is finally here. The Colorado Avalanche coasted through last season, mercilessly demolishing their opponents in the NHL’s West Division on cruise control and narrowly snatching the Presidents’ Trophy from the Vegas Golden Knights.
Sharks’ 2021-22 Roster Breakdown

In the dying minutes of the San Jose Sharks’ last preseason victory, a comfortable 4-0 shutout over the Vegas Golden Knights, rookie Jasper Weatherby had a fairly meaningless shotblock on an opposing defenseman. Regardless, his teammates on the bench took that as an opportunity to hoot and holler at their team’s new fourth center.
2021-22 season opens

… The American Hockey League is set to return to action today for its 86th season of play, with six games kicking things off. All 31 AHL teams are active for the 2021-22 season, with the Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds returning to the ice this fall after electing to opt out of the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign. Charlotte (Florida/Seattle), Springfield (St. Louis) and the Utica Comets (New Jersey) begin new affiliations this season, as all 32 National Hockey League clubs will develop their top prospects in the AHL. This season also marks the debut of the Abbotsford Canucks, the top development team for the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks.
OilersNation predicts the 2021-22 season with NHL 22

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — hockey season. Last night we watched the Pittsburgh Penguins upset the Tampa Bay Lightning on their banner raising night and saw the Seattle Kraken’s inagural game where they almost mounted a comeback. Tonight, we get to watch the Edmonton Oilers open...
2021-22 Laval Season Primer

HabsWorld.net -- Laval’s fifth season is set to get underway on Friday night as they return to the North Division and a normal travel schedule after winning a pandemic-formed Canadian Division last season. That’s just one of many changes heading into the 2021-22 season. Generally, in these types of columns,...
Arizona Coyotes ranked 31st by ESPN in 1st power rankings

It’s going to be a transition year for the Arizona Coyotes in the 2021-22 season. There’s practically no choice for it not to be after the offseason they had. Arizona lost both of its top goalies in Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta, defenseman and captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson, forward Conor Garland and top-four defensemen Niklas Hjalmarsson and Alex Goligoski.
2021–22 NBA Award Predictions

Making picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and more. The NBA will make its return Tuesday night, and we asked our writers to make their award predictions. Most Valuable Player. Howard Beck: u200bu200bJoel Embiid, 76ers. If not for an injury, Embiid might have seized...
GDB 4.0 Wrap Up: Oilers kick off their mini road trip with 5-1 win over the Coyotes

Undefeated in 2021-22, baby! Final Score: 5-1 Oilers. For years and years, the Arizona Coyotes were one of those teams that the Oilers just couldn’t beat no matter what was going on. Even if the Oilers had more skill in their lineup, the Coyotes still found ways to close out wins and steal our lunch money in a way that was both annoying and incredible at the same time, and no matter what the Oilers seemed to do they couldn’t get over the hump. Then, in 2017, the tides began to turn and our boys were finally able to grind out wins and earn the points from a team that they should be beating regularly anyway. At this stage of the Infinibuild, if we can’t be beating the Coyotes more often than not then we’ve got a real problem on our hands and, for me, that meant two points was the only acceptable outcome from this contest. But in the early going, it was the Coyotes that played with some bounce in their step and it gave the Oilers fits as they struggled to settle into their game. Had it not been for Koskinen’s strong play and Warren Foegele’s showstopper of a goal near the end of the period, we may have been talking about trying to come back rather than working with a lead and I’m grateful that we got out of that one.
