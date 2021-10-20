Good Shepherd Pumpkin Patch is open!

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
dillontribune.com

Beaverhead Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Nicole Hull, the founder of the business located north of Dillon near the Dillon Airport turnoff on HWY 91 N., is shown overlooking the popular attraction. Hull visited a similar business while she lived in Dillon and wanted to build one if she ever had the chance. Four years ago when she returned to Dillon she was able to realize her dream. The layout includes a Bale Maze, Corn Maze, Pumpkin Market, slide, bale tractor, duck races, grain cart basketball, obstacle course, bouncy house, corn pit, pumpkin launcher and concessions. The maze opened in mid-September and will close this weekend with a special haunted maze Saturday and Sunday nights. The maze is open Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m. J.P. Plutt photos.
DILLON, MT
syvnews.com

Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch

A record-breaking 700-pound heirloom pumpkin is up for sale at Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch on Alamo Pintado Road. The farm stand and seasonal corn maze for kids and adults is open to the public thru Oct. 31.
SOLVANG, CA
WGNtv.com

Glass Pumpkin Patch at Morton Arboretum

More and more of our favorite things are coming back to in-person events. Last year the Morton Arboretum held its Glass Pumpkin Patch virtually – today it is open to the public. We got a chance to sit with lead artist Shannon Jane Morgan to see how the beautiful event comes to life.
LIFESTYLE
Devils Lake Daily Journal

YMCA FLOATING PUMPKIN PATCH IS OCTOBER 23

GRAND FORKS- - The Altru Family YMCA is hosting a floating pumpkin patch on Saturday, October 23, between 1:45 and 3:00 pm, in the Y swimming pool. Youth and adults are invited to get wet and pick out their favorite pumpkin floating in the pool. Supplies will also be available for pumpkin decoration if so desired. There is a limit of two pumpkins per family.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KFDM-TV

Pumpkin Patch at Nederland Apostolic Church opens for fall

The Pumpkin Patch at the Nederland Apostolic Church is officially open for fall. The patch offers much more than pumpkins. There are a dozen family photo opportunities. All backdrops are designed by the church's decorating committee. The thousands of pumpkins are Texas grown and purchased from a farm in the...
NEDERLAND, TX
Altus Times

Behind every great pumpkin there’s a great patch

From the warty gourds to the Cinderella pumpkins, there’s a gourd for everyone at Sweet Pickins Pumpkin Patch. Word is out. Families descend on the farm of Tyler and Destinie Cobb north of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to...
Laredo Morning Times

City of Laredo opens pumpkin patch at Cancesco Community Garden

As fall continues and October creeps toward Halloween, the Laredo Center for Urban Agriculture and Sustainability has once again opened a pumpkin patch for Laredo families and residents at the Casa Canseco Community Garden. Beginning Thursday, families were able to start visiting the garden to spend time at the house...
LAREDO, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
High Plains Journal

Pumpkin patch offers ag education and fall fun

Cody and Allison Langlois launched Hickory Hollow Pumpkin Patch in 2021, but the farm property has a long history. Cody is the sixth generation on the couple’s farm southwest of Spearville, Kansas, and their two children are the seventh generation. “This farm has been in my family since 1911,” Cody...
SPEARVILLE, KS
manisteenews.com

Grandma's Pumpkin Patch honors medical community

Crisp leaves, cool temperatures and pumpkin spice everything means fall is here. Another fall tradition in the Midland area is visiting the locally owned family farm, Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch. The farm features a variety of animals, a wide selection of fall decorative items including corn stalks and pumpkins, and their famous corn maze.
MIDLAND, MI
Houston Chronicle

These pumpkin patches are the best in and around Katy

Fall is officially in full swing, and as temperatures drop, jack-o-lanterns, pumpkin pies and autumn photo opportunities abound. Sure, you can scoop up pumpkins at your local grocery store, but If you’re looking for the authentic pumpkin patch experience, these spots are the best in town. All the patches listed are open to the public.
KATY, TX
Messenger

Big Mad Chair Pumpkin Patch returns

The Hopkins County Tourism and Convention Commission has brought the Big Mad Chair Pumpkin Patch back after a break, just in time for Halloween. And area businesses and residents are invited to get in on the fun. Tourism Executive Director Tricia Noel said the first year tourism had the pumpkin...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
New Jersey Stage

Vineland Hosts Pumpkin Patch Party On October 30th

(VINELAND, NJ) -- Everyone is invited to Main Street Vineland’s annual Pumpkin Patch Party, to take place on Saturday, October 30, rain or shine, from 11:00am to 1:00pm, at the mini-parks, Landis Avenue and the Boulevard, in Vineland. Now in its sixth year, the event attracts 100 children and parents for holiday fun, games, and fellowship. Included in the event will be music and fun with DJ Zach, pumpkin painting, candy for children age 14 and under courtesy of G.E. Mechanical, and more.
VINELAND, NJ
yourconroenews.com

First Christian Church of Conroe pumpkin patch now open

For the 20th, First Christian Church of Conroe will be selling pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colors. The Pumpkin Patch opened on Sunday and will continue until Oct. 31. Weekend hours are 12:30 to 6 p.m., and Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The address is 3500 North Loop 336 in Conroe. Proceeds will benefit the church’s expanded food ministries.
CONROE, TX
pajaronian.com

Local pumpkin patch celebrates the harvest season

The harvest season is in full swing at Crystal Bay Farm, a family-run farm in Watsonville specializing in pumpkins, winter and heirloom squash, berries and more. The annual pumpkin patch is currently covered in skeletons and skulls, ghouls and ghosts, spiderwebs and more for the lead up to Halloween on Oct. 31.
AGRICULTURE
wtvy.com

Local pumpkin patch benefits community

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ever wonder where the money you spend at the pumpkin patch goes?. One local patch is using their proceeds for a good cause. “People don’t think it’s fall until they see the pumpkin patch on the corner like that’s the symbol to them in Dothan, which is a really cool thing to be a part of,” says Robbie Amunds, Youth Director at First United Methodist Church.
DOTHAN, AL
wxxv25.com

Pumpkin patch with a purpose in St. Martin

The Lemoyne Boulevard Baptist Church is hosting their first pumpkin patch and doing it with a purpose. The church partnered with St. Martin High School to collect nonperishable food items for ‘Food for Thought’ Food Pantry. As you shop for pumpkins, bring food items to donate. Visit the pumpkin patch...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
edibleorlando.com

Round-Up: Pumpkin Patches in Central Florida

It’s time to check off some items on your fall bucket list, starting with a visit to the pumpkin patch! Spend your Saturday morning hunting for the perfect pumpkins for your front porch, getting lost in a corn maze, and snacking on some seasonal treats as you explore a local farm.
ORLANDO, FL
trekaroo.com

10 Terrific Pumpkin Patches in Chicago

Falll brings cooler weather, turning leaves, and lots of pumpkin patch fun! There are many incredible pumpkin patches in Chicago metro (aka: Chicagoland) that it is easy to spend every weekend in October exploring a new one!. Many of the pumpkin patches in the Chacago area have all sort of...
CHICAGO, IL

