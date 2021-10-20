Good Shepherd Pumpkin Patch is open!

Nicole Hull, the founder of the business located north of Dillon near the Dillon Airport turnoff on HWY 91 N., is shown overlooking the popular attraction. Hull visited a similar business while she lived in Dillon and wanted to build one if she ever had the chance. Four years ago when she returned to Dillon she was able to realize her dream. The layout includes a Bale Maze, Corn Maze, Pumpkin Market, slide, bale tractor, duck races, grain cart basketball, obstacle course, bouncy house, corn pit, pumpkin launcher and concessions. The maze opened in mid-September and will close this weekend with a special haunted maze Saturday and Sunday nights. The maze is open Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m. J.P. Plutt photos.

DILLON, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO