EXCLUSIVE: Leven Rambin (The Forever Purge), Jake McLaughlin (Quantico), Shane West (Gotham), Sohvi Rodriguez (Animal Kingdom) and Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial) will star in Homestead, a thriller from writer-director Marcos Efron (And Soon the Darkess), which is currently in production in Knoxville, Tennessee. The film from Conley Entertainment Group centers on a young couple (Rambin and McLaughlin) who have fled the city in search of peace and serenity in the mountains, but subsequently find that they must contend with myriad dangers—both close to home, as well as on a much larger scale. Brian Conley, Mark Heidelberger, Eric Bross and Stephen Israel...

