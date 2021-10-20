Over 100 acres burned in rural southwest Kansas fire

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kimball Avenue between Denison Avenue and Manhattan Avenue east of Bill Snyder Stadium is closed for the remainder of the football season as the next phase of the North Campus Corridor project is underway. K-State said as a result, gameday traffic from Tuttle Creek Boulevard will be rerouted to Marlatt Avenue beginning with Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. contest against TCU.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO