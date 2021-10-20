CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Manchin pondering switching parties to GOP?

By Ron Gregory
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
As multiple media sources sympathetic to Republicans urge party officials to woo him, others are now reporting that West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is “considering” a switch from the Democrat party.

The Wall Street Journal declared that Republican leaders “cannot wait” to recruit the senior WV senator. He is needed as a “moderate” vote on controversial issues, they say.

Talk show host Dan Bongino said on his radio program that Manchin switching parties would be the equivalent of the biggest earthquake ever to hit national politics. He maintained that Manchin might actually become a Republican.

Motherjones.com reported today that Manchin is “considering leaving the Democratic party if he doesn’t get his way on the Build Back Better plan.”

Manchin is more valuable to both sides than usual. The Senate is currently deadlocked at 50-50, Republican and Democrat. Vice President Kamala Harris is effectively the majority vote on partisan issues.

Motherjones says Manchin “has a two-step exit strategy already planned.”

Switching parties would put the senator more in step with his constituents who voted nearly 70% for GOP President Donald Trump in 2020. But the sources told Motherjones that the senator’s plan is to become an independent.

If that happens, it is not clear whether he would continue to caucus with Democrats as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders does or with Republicans.

Manchin’s two-step plan includes resigning as a Democrat leader, then switching to Independent, according to Motherjones.

We will follow this story and update as developments warrant.

