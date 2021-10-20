CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denis Villeneuve's DUNE is a star-studded story of love, coming of age and the protection of a revered natural resource

By Annabelle Parrish
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn, Ala. (EETV)- Set in a dystopian future where different cultures fight to obtain the most powerful material in the entire universe, DUNE follows the story of a young boy, Paul Atreides, as he is revealed his chosen destiny. The desert planet Arrakis holds the Spice, a highly coveted...

Zendaya
Stephen King
Denis Villeneuve
Jason Momoa
Timothée Chalamet
Oscar Isaac
#Dune#Coming Of Age#Natural Resource#Fremen
