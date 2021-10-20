USF vs Temple: Will the Bulls finally break through?

The USF Bulls had a bye week and returned home to host the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. The crowd at Raymond James Stadium was very small. The fans want to see a winning program and in the present moment, the Bulls are far from it. This team has not won a conference game since 2019. I have seen on many different social media platforms that Jeff Scott is a horrible coach. They are also wondering why he is still the head coach. Scott, like many of the coaches, gets a bye because of Covid-19 last year. This year USF has one of the hardest schedules in college football. At the start of the schedule at the time the Bulls played them, they were all ranked in the top 25. This game was A tale of two halves. This is what happens to a young and inexperienced team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO