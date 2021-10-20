CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow, AK

Biden ignores deadline to appeal decision blocking ConocoPhillips’ Willow project

By Suzanne Downing
 7 days ago
ConocoPhillips’ Willow Project and the Alaska economy in general was dealt a blow by the Biden Administration on Monday, when Biden refused to appeal a federal district court decision that halted the Willow Master Development Plan in the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska.

A year ago, the Trump Administration’s Department of the Interior signed a record of decision on the final environmental impact statement for the proposed Willow Project. But then the election happened, and Joe Biden became president. Environmental groups sued over the decision.

In August of 2021, federal Judge Sharon Gleason handed a victory to environmentalists when she voided the approval of Willow. She said BLM failed to analyze the impact of greenhouse emissions.

The Biden Administration could have appealed that ruling and President Joe Biden has in recent months said that he would allow Willow to be developed, but the administration didn’t file an appeal by the Monday deadline.

Willow would have provided 160,000 barrels per day to the Trans Alaska Pipeline System, and would have given a more than 32 percent boost to the throughput in the pipeline, which is averaging less than 500,000 barrels per day currently.

Friends of the Earth and the Center for Biological Diversity hailed the Biden Administration for deciding to not appeal the lower court decision.

Hallie Templeton, legal director for Friends of the Earth, said, “We urge federal officials to go further and stop new oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters, in the Arctic and beyond.”

Missing the deadline for appealing the Gleason decision means the Bureau of Land Management will need to address the climate change issues brought forward by Gleason, and other issues, such as the impact on polar bears.

OnondagaValleyMan
7d ago

Wait until Winter! Democrats will be changing their tune when the majority of the population is in dire straits due to decreased availability of Natural Gas, Propane, Gasoline/Diesel and to a lesser extent Coal along with the Spike in costs to heat homes and fill gas tanks!

Must Read Alaska

Blowout in Midtown: Voters keep Zaletel

Early returns in the recall election in Midtown Anchorage show voters are choosing to retain Assemblywoman Meg Zaletel by a margin of 61.2% to 38.8%. Ballots will continue to come in for several days in this mail-in only election; the deadline was 8 pm on Tuesday, but it’s unlikely the results will be reversed with such a large margin.
Must Read Alaska

RV is back at Election Central in Anchorage to keep an eye out for election fraud

For most of Alaska, Tuesday is not Election Day. But for Midtown Anchorage, there’s an election going on that ends at 8 pm on Oct. 26. Voters are deciding whether to recall one of the “notorious nine” on the Anchorage Assembly: Meg Zaletel, who represents an area from Rogers Park to Abbott Road, over to C Street and north to portions of Spenard. The race is said to be razor-close.
Must Read Alaska

Daily Covid count: 351 cases yesterday

After a daily count of more than 800 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Alaska last Thursday, the Sunday new Covid count was down to 351 on the state Covid data dashboard. The decrease in new cases is 18 percent from last week. But the number of people in the hospital...
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Railroad announces vaccine mandate deadline is Dec. 8

The Alaska Railroad, a State-owned corporation, has given all employees a mandate to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, or be terminated. Many workers are contemplating striking, sources say. The Alaska Railroad required vaccination for all new employees hired after Sept. 15. The workforce is said to be 50 percent...
Must Read Alaska

Mark Hamilton: You can go fishing in a modern tailings pond

Hopefully, in reading this series, your understanding of the mining process will allow you to be aware of the predictable fear mongering of any mining project in the future. Nothing is portrayed to be more sinister than the failure of the tailings facility. This message of doom is usually accompanied by references to historic catastrophes that did, in fact, occur. As part of your awareness, check the dates and the location of these very real events. Did they occur in the United States? Did they occur prior to commercial jet travel? If so, be a little skeptical, not if they did occur, but wonder a bit about whether current regulations would allow such a construction.
Must Read Alaska

Nick Begich III, grandson of Rep. Nick Begich, files paperwork with FEC to challenge Young

Nick Begich III, the grandson of former Alaska Rep. Nicholas Begich, has filed the legal paperwork as a first step to challenging Congressman Don Young. Begich is the nephew of former Alaska Sen, Mark Begich and current State Sen. Tom Begich, both Democrats of Anchorage. But Nick is the new generation of Begich, and is a staunch Republican, and he comes from Chugiak. He is the son of Dr. Nicholas Begich, the libertarian.
Must Read Alaska

Covid daily count: 1,001 new positive cases

The number of Alaskans who tested positive for Covid-19 jumped to 1,001 on Oct. 20, more than double the number on Monday (507). Some 242 people are in an Alaska hospital with the illness, with 30 of them on ventilators. Nearly 22 percent of those in hospitals in Alaska have Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Must Read Alaska

Craig Campbell returning to space program, resulting in shuffle in mayor’s office staff

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today accepted the resignation of Craig Campbell, who is a senior advisor to the mayor after starting with Bronson as chief of staff. Campbell will be returning to Alaska Aerospace, where he served as the President and CEO from 2012 until 2019, to assist in the transition of senior leadership at the company, with the goal of diversifying Alaska’s economy by increasing aerospace investments and operations in the state.
