Steps to hire diverse talent

In recent years the concept of diversity has been present in the business decision-making of companies at a global level, specifying advances that allow promoting inclusion within organizations, but also giving efficiency to teams and improving their productivity. However, even with this evolution in which every year more companies pronounce themselves as inclusive in the various events, such as International Women's Day or LGBT Pride Month , there is still a long way to go; This is required by a study prepared by PageGroup, which mentions that only 3 out of 10 companies in Mexico carry out intentionally inclusive practices. This means that beyond using the representative flags of each community, it is necessary to promote the attraction of diverse talent, enable adequate spaces to promote their development, and make visible their opinions and needs in terms of labor rights, to mention just one factor. There are many examples of companies that establish their Diversity and Inclusion strategies and policies within their marketing teams, thus reflecting the real objective they pursue with them. These policies should not be a claim to sell more or to generate good perception with customers; They are much more than that.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO