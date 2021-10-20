Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Malmo Clash
Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.
Chelsea have won one of their opening Group H fixtures, while Malmo head to west London without a point having played Juventus and Zenit St Petersburg in their first two group games.
Chelsea XI to face Malmo: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Azpilicueta, Mount, Lukaku, Werner
Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-odoi, Ziyech, James, Havertz
What was said?
On the team selection, Tuchel said "We have some strong teams in the dressing room because we have lots of quality. We have 19/20/21 players which we rely on. We have a strong feeling, which we hope we can prove."
He added: "We want to be at our top level because it's a top competition in Europe. We need a good performance here. It's important to start and finish strong. Impose our intensity, play our game in the opponent's half, bring a certain energy and hopefully get chances, win challenges and gain confidence from there."
On Werner and Lukaku, he continued: "Of course, they are two guys who can play together. They are very different, so Timo can play around him and use Romelu as a reference. We should be able to end our attacks with five to six people in the box."
