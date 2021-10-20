CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Malmo Clash

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea have won one of their opening Group H fixtures, while Malmo head to west London without a point having played Juventus and Zenit St Petersburg in their first two group games.

Chelsea XI to face Malmo: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Azpilicueta, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-odoi, Ziyech, James, Havertz

What was said?

On the team selection, Tuchel said "We have some strong teams in the dressing room because we have lots of quality. We have 19/20/21 players which we rely on. We have a strong feeling, which we hope we can prove."

He added: "We want to be at our top level because it's a top competition in Europe. We need a good performance here. It's important to start and finish strong. Impose our intensity, play our game in the opponent's half, bring a certain energy and hopefully get chances, win challenges and gain confidence from there."

On Werner and Lukaku, he continued: "Of course, they are two guys who can play together. They are very different, so Timo can play around him and use Romelu as a reference. We should be able to end our attacks with five to six people in the box."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel faces selection headache ahead of clash against Brentford as he confirms four players could miss out including Antonio Rudiger following his injury on international duty with Germany

Thomas Tuchel is facing a selection headache ahead of Chelsea's return to action after Brentford on Saturday. Premier League action will resume this weekend after the international break, but Chelsea could miss four key players for their trip to the Brentford Community Stadium. The big news is that Antonio Rudiger...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA
Tribal Football

​Chelsea boss Tuchel doesn't regret not resting Lukaku against Malmo

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has no regrets about playing Romelu Lukaku against Malmo in the Champions League. The Blues picked up a comfortable 4-0 win against the minnows in the group stages. Lukaku and his strike partner Timo Werner both came off in the game due to injuries. However, Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Chelsea news: Thomas Tuchel is open to recruit Erling Haaland

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is open to recruiting Borussia Dortmund’s star Erling Haaland amid concerns with Romelu Lukaku. Over the summer, multiple rumors sparked of a possible arrival of Haaland to Chelsea. However, the Blues failed to secure the Norweigan and went for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. Tuchel opens up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malmo#St Petersburg#The Champions League#Group H#Juventus#Saul Barkley
ESPN

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel fumes at Thiago Silva absence vs. Brentford

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said he is unhappy at Thiago Silva's unavailability for Saturday's Premier League game at Brentford and that football is being damaged as a spectacle by players being forced to play too many games. The Stamford Bridge side have significant concerns at centre-back with Antonio Rudiger sidelined...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Malmo deserve full respect

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is looking forward to their Champions League clash with Malmo. Tuchel says he's a fan of Scandinavian football. He said, "I remember a nice holiday in Stockholm for three or four days with the bike in the city, it was beautiful and very open minded people.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Over Chelsea Future

Thomas Tuchel is hoping to still be the Chelsea head coach in five years time. The 48-year-old was appointed in January after replacing Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge dugout and earned instant glory as the Blues sealed European glory in Porto, lifting the Champions League crown on May 29 against Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea assistant manager Zsolt Low explains role inside Tuchel team

Chelsea assistant manager Zsolt Low has detailed his role within Thomas Tuchel's backroom team. Low has been working with Tuchel since the latter was appointed Paris Saint-Germain manager in the summer of 2018. The former Hungary international was previously Ralph Hasenhuttl's assistant at RB Leipzig before linking up with Tuchel.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea dealt double injury blow as strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are BOTH taken off in first-half against Malmo, as Thomas Tuchel calls on others to 'step up' in their absence

Thomas Tuchel faces major injury concerns over key attackers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner after the pair limped off against Malmo on Wednesday night. The Blues’ comprehensive win over the Swedes came at cost after Lukaku sustained an injury to his right ankle while fellow attacker Werner suffered a hamstring strain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku has gone SIX matches without a Chelsea goal and Thomas Tuchel says his £98m striker is 'tired' already... he'll be licking his lips at games with Malmo and Norwich, but why is he struggling after a fast start?

At the end of last season it was thought the only thing that could stop Chelsea from challenging for the Premier League title was a striker who guaranteed goals. It was hoped Timo Werner would be that man when he signed from RB Leipzig 12 months ago but the German's well-documented struggles meant he only managed 12 goals in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
419
Followers
3K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy