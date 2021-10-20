CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Pediatricians say vote 'yes' on Proposition 2

By to the editor
Times Union
 7 days ago

On Election Day this November, New Yorkers have the opportunity to approve Proposition 2, an amendment to the state Constitution that will improve environmental health and our well-being for generations to come. Article I of the state Constitution contains the Bill...

www.timesunion.com

