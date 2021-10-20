Letter: Pediatricians say vote 'yes' on Proposition 2

On the November ballot, Fire District #3 is asking voters to approve a new 50 cent levy to provide EMS services. Currently, the hospital district is providing these services while collecting only 38 cents per $1,000 0f assessed property value. We are voting NO and encourage you to do the same. The fire district has made no effort to inform the public about how they intend to provide EMS services or why they need to increase our tax dollars by 30%. We deserve to know some details or at least to know that these details exist.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO