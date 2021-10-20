Letter: Pediatricians say vote 'yes' on Proposition 2

Dominick Calsolaro's commentary ("On Nov. 2, affirm that a clean environment is a human right," Oct. 22, urges voting for the "simple, fifteen word" proposed state constitutional amendment guaranteeing a right to clean air and water and a healthy environment. He says the amendment will prevent government entities from "approving corporate projects over the health and safety of citizens," saying they'd have "to put people first." So, there would be no more horror stories like Hoosick Falls, Ezra Prentice Homes, Rensselaer's Dunn Landfill or Norlite. This sounds like a magic wand, solving all our environmental problems, so we can march forward into the bright sunshine of a new day.
Comments / 0