The family of Maya Millete hopes that her husband will have a change of heart and admit to the murder of the mother of three, so they can recover her remains. Larry Millete was arrested last week for the killing of Maya “May” Millete, 39, who vanished the same day she scheduled an appointment with a divorce lawyer. The San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan alleged at a press conference last week that he killed her at their Chula Vista, California home in January. Stephan pointed to the divorce lawyer appointment as the catalyst for the alleged murder. Maya’s remains have yet to be found.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO