After a long absence, Chase Brown will be returning to Victoria for a pre-Thanksgiving show on Wednesday, November 24th at Schroeder Hall. Many of you know Chase from his early years of performing at Downtown Bar and Grill here in Victoria. While Chase will do a show from time to time in El Campo it has been years since he has played in Victora. I had the chance to chat with Chase a few days ago and he says 'Victoria, I miss you guys so much, It's been a hot minute since I have seen you.' You can hear his full interview on KIXS108 Thursday morning at 9:35!!!

