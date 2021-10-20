CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

This is Why Female Representation in Finance is Very Important

By Virginia Byars
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are no bones about it: Women have been and continue to be under-represented in the financial industry. The reasons behind this are complex and the solution hard to discover, but as a result, there’s a greater need than ever to have more female representation in finance. First, some...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

US Startups Increase 95% in 2020: 3 Tips for Entrepreneurial Success

Startups? Well, a lot of people are leaving their jobs: 4.3 million in August, 3% of the workforce. “The Great Resignation.” There is much debate on why people don’t want the jobs they used to have, but here’s what I am seeing. Think of it this way: Why did Beethoven...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Nathan Christensen of Mineral: “Finding new ways to measure employee contributions”

Finding new ways to measure employee contributions. Historically, employers have measured employee value through activities they could observe and verify first-hand, such as the number of “widgets” employees produced or hours they spent in the office. But in a world in which more work is being done virtually and asynchronously, and is more focused on creative or knowledge-based work that can’t be replicated through AI, employers will need to reimagine how they measure employee contribution. In most cases, this means defining the outcomes employees are responsible for producing, and finding ways to measure progress to those outcomes, rather than simply the activities or hours invested. Though it will be a challenge for many, it will ultimately better align employers’ and employees’ interests, and pave the way to more autonomy, creativity, and ownership for employees.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
nonprofitquarterly.org

Racial Representation in Community Development: The Vital Importance of Trust

This article is the first in a new article series—Community Development: National Leaders’ Visions—that NPQ, in partnership with the CEO Circle, an informal network of BIPOC community economic development leaders, will publish in coming weeks. The series will focus on identifying what is required to address key transformational challenges and to help the field of community economic development better accomplish its twin missions of racial and economic justice.
Thrive Global

How Can We Create More Leadership Opportunities for Women?

Female representation on company boards is improving, but there is still a way to go before equal representation is achieved. According to Catalyst, the global non-profit dedicated to creating workplaces that support women, only 26.1% of US companies had a female directorship. Meanwhile, most companies had at least some female representation on their boards, but over half of the companies only had 1–2% of their board represented by women.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Economy#Role Models#Economic Stability#Cfo#Harvard Business Review#The World Economic Forum
Thrive Global

The Most Influential Business Women From Around The World

It wasn’t long ago that possibilities for women were severely restricted. Executive and managerial roles were reserved for men, whereas female employees could only aspire to second-class positions. However, with the advancement of gender equality, women are finally being offered the possibility to showcase their qualities as leaders and directors too.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Why Understanding Mission and Purpose Are Important

As someone who is constantly involved in the turnaround of underperforming departments or failing projects one of the first things I do is ensure that the mission and purpose are clearly understood. I cannot overstate the importance of doing this. The number of times I come in and find that there is no clarity of mission, i.e. What it is we are doing, or purpose i.e. Why we are doing it, is literally staggering.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Gregory Milano of Fortuna Advisors: “Spend like the money is yours”

Spend like the money is yours: Years ago, as a partner in a small firm, one of my managers encouraged me to take a client to a very high-end restaurant. A few weeks later, when he was trying to decide where to take a date, I suggested the same restaurant, and he said, “Oh, I wouldn’t spend my money there.” I see this in far too many companies — employees that spend the company’s money in ways they would never spend their own.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Thrive Global

How Can Managers Support and Progress Their Hybrid Workforces?

COVID has revolutionised the way we work, and many businesses are now living in a world of hybrid working. We know that flexible working is good for staff morale, retention, and satisfaction. But could it be having a secret adverse effect on their progression?. As line managers face supervising a...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

David Hassell Of 15Five: “There will be a continued move toward organizations needing to be aware of and caring for the emotional and psychological well-being of their people”

There will be a continued move toward organizations needing to be aware of and caring for the emotional and psychological well-being of their people. On our HR Superstars podcast, we interview heads of HR at some of the world’s largest and most successful companies. We interviewed Lori McLeese, CHRO at Automattic (WordPress.com) and she agreed that companies are starting to realize that it’s their prerogative to start caring for the mental and emotional wellbeing of their employees. At the time (late 2020) Lori was renegotiating their benefits package and she demanded higher benefits for mental health support.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Avinash Misra of Skan: “Determining work vs pleasure”

Determining work vs pleasure. Remote work has blurred the lines of working hours, and made it difficult to shut off work-mode. At the same time, many people have started to realize that tasks they once thought were work have turned into pleasure and vice versa. Look at the Japanese tradition of Bonsai. Is honing a bonsai tree over the course of years considered work or pleasure? With so much overlap between our work and personal lives it has become more difficult to distinguish the two. Moving forward it’s important to firmly establish what, individually, we see as work and what we consider pleasure in order to be successful.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Kathleen Steffey of Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search: “Outside of the box thinking”

Outside of the box thinking — The very nature of work is more challenging than ever. From the way that you do business from a meeting standpoint and traveling to meet clients is completely altered. In order to be successful, you have to think outside of the box in a remote workforce. This involves getting more creative like providing lunches for employees or having coffee delivered to a client for a meeting together on zoom. It is all about adapting and being proactive with the situation.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Why It’s Important for Business Owners and Entrepreneurs to Do the Inner-Work

Recent winner of an International Business Excellence Award for Best Coaching and Training Company in West Midlands, NLP Trainer, personal development expert, and mindset coach for Boss Babe Inc., Ayódele O Kolade, outlines below why it is so important for business owners and entrepreneurs to place importance on doing the inner-work.
ECONOMY
tkmagazine.com

Amy Klotz Named to Top 100 List For Females in Finance

For the first time, Amy Klotz, Advisors Excel Chief Financial Officer, was included in The Top 100 Women Leaders in Finance of 2021. Klotz debuted on the list published by Women We Admire at number 44. "Amy is the type of leader and team member that every business owner dreams...
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy