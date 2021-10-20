Girls Who Bully and the Women They Learn From

Young ladies at Community Christian School now have the opportunity to learn about growing into faithful women of God. “We are pleased to announce the addition of Sheila Hupp, growth coach, to our staff this semester,” CCS Director Molly Keener said. “Mrs. Hupp will be leading a godly girls program for middle school and high school young ladies. Mrs. Hupp is a professional growth coach who has experience with teens and adults. She speaks to groups sharing her own personal journey. She has such a genuine heart for these teens and has custom built this program that has far reaching goals for our young ladies here at Community Christian School. Our social goals for this class are to create skills in; good listening, posture, confident introductions, hand shakes, basic table manners, giving and receiving gifts and the importance of saying thank you in written form to name a few areas that will be covered.”

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO