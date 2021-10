Determining work vs pleasure. Remote work has blurred the lines of working hours, and made it difficult to shut off work-mode. At the same time, many people have started to realize that tasks they once thought were work have turned into pleasure and vice versa. Look at the Japanese tradition of Bonsai. Is honing a bonsai tree over the course of years considered work or pleasure? With so much overlap between our work and personal lives it has become more difficult to distinguish the two. Moving forward it’s important to firmly establish what, individually, we see as work and what we consider pleasure in order to be successful.

