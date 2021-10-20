CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rediscover trust in cybersecurity

MIT Technology Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world has changed dramatically in a short amount of time—changing the world of work along with it. The new hybrid remote and in-office work world has ramifications for tech—specifically cybersecurity—and signals that it’s time to acknowledge just how intertwined humans and technology truly are. Enabling a fast-paced, cloud-powered...

MIT Technology Review

An uber-optimistic view of the future

Maybe it never truly went away. But these days techno-optimism—the kind that raged in the late 1990s and early 2000s and then dried up and turned to pessimism during the last decade—is once again bubbling up. The pessimism over the real-world impacts of apps and social media has turned into unbounded hope—at least among the tech elite and the venture capital investor class—that new technologies will solve our problems.
AMAZON
MIT Technology Review

Productive dialogue across lines of power

While working toward his PhD in sociotechnical studies at Stanford University in the 1980s, William Rifkin ’78 examined how a water quality control board in California handled disputes over pollution cleanup costs. The board was entirely Republican, while its technical staff seemed to be primarily Democratic—yet 99% of the time, the sides reached mutually agreeable resolutions. How? Rifkin sifted through testimony from polluting companies, the board’s staff, and environmental groups, eventually concluding that the most productive exchanges occurred when experts allowed themselves to be interrupted. Interacting with someone who lets you ask questions is empowering and builds connection, says Rifkin, whose career focus is on improving dialogue between experts and non-experts.
SCIENCE
MIT Technology Review

What’s missing from the push to diversify tech

Last year, in response to Black Lives Matter, many US organizations published diversity statements and made bold claims about fostering social change. As Black scholars in computing, we saw these statements and pledges as reactionary and largely ineffective. Corporate America pledged $50 billion to address racial justice but allocated only...
TECHNOLOGY
MIT Technology Review

How we covered the evolution of computing

From “Man, Machine, and Information Flight Systems”: The flight of Apollo 8 to the moon involved obtaining and processing more bits of data than were used by all fighting forces in World War II. The technological achievement in developing advanced rockets for flying to the moon is reasonably well known. Much less understood, but perhaps of even greater significance, is the information management system. The work of thousands of people in real time, and the data processed by many powerful computers, is organized, processed, filtered, and channeled through one to three people in the cockpit in understandable and digestible form. With this information the pilots can take action with confidence knowing that they are in league with powerful logic systems and an overwhelmingly large number of cells of memory storage.
COMPUTERS
MIT Technology Review

How tackling tech’s diversity challenges can spur innovation

Nicki Washington could be mistaken for a social scientist. Washington has long argued that computer scientists like her should better understand how their own identities affect their work. She joined Duke University in June 2020 and launched a groundbreaking course that analyzes how race, gender, and class influence the way technologies get developed.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
MIT Technology Review

The way forward: Merging IT and operations

Reihaneh Irani-Famili knows a little about the fault line running through just about every business today: the IT/OT divide. Now vice president of emergency planning and business resiliency at gas and electricity company National Grid, Irani-Famili was in previous jobs a translator of sorts between information technology, which manages data and applications, and operational technology, which manages manufacturing and industrial equipment.
ECONOMY
MIT Technology Review

Investing in people is key to successful transformation

People can be your most important catalyst for digital transformation—or the greatest obstacle. When people-related challenges to transformation progress emerge, the problems are usually very easy to identify but much harder to solve. The challenge is not awareness. Organizations realize that cloud transformations are hard and that they need highly...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
helpnetsecurity.com

TD SYNNEX expands cloud and cybersecurity offerings with Elisity’s zero trust platform

Elisity and TD SYNNEX announced that TD SYNNEX will add Elisity’s Zero Trust Access platform to its cybersecurity portfolio. The TD SYNNEX Next Up Program will enable Elisity to leverage the company’s proven, scalable resources to extend its existing partner base. The agreement enhances TD SYNNEX’s expansive cloud and cybersecurity offerings to deliver the best solutions for its partners.
BUSINESS
GreenBiz

Climate tech needs cybersecurity

This article was adapted from the Climate Tech Weekly newsletter, delivered Wednesdays. Attivo Networks. Dragos. Rangeforce. Swimlane. If you pick through the portfolio list for Energy Impact Partners (EIP), you’ll find a wide variety of climate tech startups — and at least nine ventures with one core focus: securing digital and physical networks.
TECHNOLOGY
MIT Technology Review

How AI is reinventing what computers are

Fall 2021: the season of pumpkins, pecan pies, and peachy new phones. Every year, right on cue, Apple, Samsung, Google, and others drop their latest releases. These fixtures in the consumer tech calendar no longer inspire the surprise and wonder of those heady early days. But behind all the marketing glitz, there’s something remarkable going on.
TECHNOLOGY
NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham-based Sontiq appoints head of public sector sales team

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Sontiq, a Nottingham-based identity security company, on Monday announced the addition of Walter Hoffman as vice president of public sector sales. An experienced public sector sales executive, Hoffman will help expand Sontiq’s work with government, education, and other public sector entities around personal identity protection, breach readiness, and breach response. During his 30-year career, Hoffman increased government market share … Continue reading "Nottingham-based Sontiq appoints head of public sector sales team" The post Nottingham-based Sontiq appoints head of public sector sales team appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
pymnts.com

Language Of Trust

NEW DATA: US Consumers Forgo Purchases Protection Plans For 70 Pct Of Durable Good Purchases. Product protection or extended warranties aren’t just for home appliances anymore, with U.S. consumers buying them for 30 percent of their durable goods purchases. In The Language of Trust, PYMNTS surveyed 2,519 U.S. consumers to identify the factors that motivate and deter shoppers from buying protection plans — and what merchants can do about it.
ECONOMY
MIT Technology Review

How to fight hate online

During her time at Microsoft and in academia, Jennifer Chayes has been fighting to use data science and computing to make artificial intelligence more fair and less biased. From dropping out of school at the age of 15 to becoming the doyen of data science at the University of California, Berkeley, Chayes has had quite the career path. She joined UCLA in 1987 as a tenured professor of mathematics. Ten years later, Microsoft lured her to cofound its interdisciplinary Research Theory Group.
INTERNET
MIT Technology Review

Digital body language for the post-pandemic era

The awkward pause on a Zoom call. The brusque, ambiguous email. The context-free meeting invite. When online interactions are so easily misconstrued, effective communication is essential. As the author of the new book Digital Body Language, Erica Dhawan, MBA ’12, trains corporate leaders to connect fluently in this new era of remote work, with clients ranging from the US Army to Pepsi to Deloitte.
MENTAL HEALTH

