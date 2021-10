If you woke up tomorrow with a sore throat, how quickly could your doctor see you? What if your child developed a rash? Or are you one of the estimated five million Canadians who don’t have a family doctor and rely on a patchwork of walk-in clinics and emergency rooms? As a family doctor, I know that this lack of access matters. A lot. A large body of research has clearly demonstrated that your health is better when you have a family doctor and that this care is also safer and less costly to the system. Yet Canada’s health-care system...

HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO