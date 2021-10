NEW YORK – LXRepair and Gustave Roussy on Thursday said they have launched a joint laboratory to advance personalized cancer radiotherapy. The new lab, dubbed Radio Care, will focus on advancing LXRepair's functional response prediction assays, which use DNA repair signals from blood or tumor samples to predict radiotherapy toxicity and patient responses. The biotech and cancer center, both in France, received funding from the country's National Research Agency's LABCOM program to launch the lab.

