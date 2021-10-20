CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Danny DeVito Joins the Cast of Disney’s Haunted Mansion Reboot

By James Smith
piratesandprincesses.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary comic actor Danny DeVito is reportedly stepping into Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot. The live-action film, which is just beginning production, will be based on one of Disney’s most iconic theme park attractions. DeVito joins an already robust cast, including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, and Rosario Dawson....

www.piratesandprincesses.net

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Disney’s remake of ‘The Haunted Mansion’ nets another big-name celebrity

Disney has been in the business of remaking some of its older films for a while now. Maleficent, Maleficent 2, Cinderella, and The Little Mermaid are just a few examples of Disney’s latest trend, which has been met with both excited anticipation and frustration by fans. But regardless of how...
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Maluma Joins Cast of Disney's Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios have announced that global Latin superstar Maluma has joined the voice cast of "Encanto". He will play the role of the town heartthrob, Mariano, the soon-to-be fiancé of Mirabel's perfect and poised sister Isabela. "‘Encanto' is such a magical movie," said Maluma. "I'm from Colombia and...
MOVIES
Georgetown Voice

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Since the Muppets premiered in the late 1970s, the musical ensemble has become a timeless pop culture phenomenon that has continually released a slew of holiday specials that enabled them to spoof on popular trends of the time. These specials typically contain a laundry list of celebrity cameos and a variety of songs in conjunction with the numerous comedic bits that form the majority of these productions. A heartwarming message surrounding friendship, believing in yourself, and/or family bookends the inevitable shenanigans that hopefully bring another chuckle from the audience. For better or worse, Muppets Haunted Mansion, the franchise’s only Halloween special, follows this formula to the letter, and one’s enjoyment of the event is dependent on two main factors: their knowledge of the Haunted Mansion rides in Disney theme parks and the entertainment derived from the two leads’ interactions.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Justin Simien
disneyfoodblog.com

Check Out the FREE Wallpaper Downloads From Disney’s Muppets Haunted Mansion!

Halloween is approaching fast and the new Muppets Haunted Mansion special is the perfect thing to watch to get into a spooky mindset. Disney recently released these adorable wallpapers that are perfect for our current scary season. The new special follows the Muppet gang as they and a group of...
MOVIES
mouseinfo.com

Maluma, Colombian superstar, joins voice cast of Disney’s upcoming animated ENCAN

ENCANTO confirmed today a new member of its voice cast: Maluma! The Colombian superstar lends his voice to town heartthrob character, Mariano (the soon-to-be fiancé of Mirabel’s perfect and poised sister Isabela). You can see the video of his announcement below from Twitter. ECANTO. tells the tale of an extraordinary...
MOVIES
allears.net

VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of Disney+’s ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

We’ve been bringing you a look at all the exclusive merchandise collections, free downloadable wallpapers for your computer, new additions to popular attractions in the parks, and more from the special. And, now you can learn more about what into the making of the Muppets Haunted Mansion in another Disney+ show!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Films#The Haunted Mansion#Philoctetes#Pirates Princesses#Instagram
allears.net

NEWS: Hayden Christensen is Joining the Cast of ‘Ahsoka’ on Disney+

However, she isn’t the only familiar face coming to the new series because another beloved Star Wars actor will be making his return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away!. We’re always keeping up with the latest Disney news, so stay tuned here for more!. Join the AllEars.net Newsletter to stay...
MOVIES
Deadline

Cynthia Harris Dies: ‘Mad About You’ Actress Was 87

Cynthia Harris, who appeared in numerous Broadway and Off Broadway productions and is most widely known for playing the mother of star Paul Reiser’s character on the sitcom Mad About You, died October 3 in New York. She was 87. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery Her death was announced by her family. Harris, a co-founder in 1993 of Off Broadway’s The Actors Company Theatre, for which she had served as a both an actor and co-artistic director, also starred in the 1979 TV miniseries Edward & Mrs. Simpson, playing Wallis Simpson. She was nominated for a BAFTA...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy