Volleyball Roundup: Maidens lose to Tyler in 5; Troup thumps Waskom

Tyler High 3, Jacksonville 2: TYLER — Jacksonville took Tyler High to five sets before losing 3-2 (25-19, 25-22, 19-25, 10-25, 7-15) on Tuesday evening at the THS Gymnasium. Maegan Holliday sparked the Maidens (11-24, 0-8) with 12 kills, three aces, three blocks and eight digs while Kaniah Anderson had seven kills, a block and eight digs. Jazmyne White supplied four kills and three blocks from the front row while Tacarro Foreman added three kills and six blocks. Meanwhile, Ashley Freeney came up with 21 assists, an ace, two kills and 13 digs. Other back row players of impact included Kristen Gonzalez (2 aces, 1 kill, 15 digs) and Chesni Speaker (12 assists, 3 digs). The Maidens swept the Lady Lions in the sub-varsity matches, with both the junior varsity and freshmen teams winning by 2-0 counts. Jacksonville will host Nacogdoches at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, which will also be Senior Night.

Troup 3, Waskom 2:WASKOM — The visiting Lady Tigers of Troup won the fifth set, 18-15, to escape Waskom with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night. Other game scores were 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 20-25. Troup (18-15, 7-3) and West Rusk are tied for second place in the district standings, with Tatum in the top spot. Troup will travel to last-place Jefferson on Saturday. Waskom, the fourth place team in the standings, fell to 9-14, 6-4.

Dallas Christian 3, Brook Hill 0: MESQUITE — Brook Hill fell to Dallas Christian 3-0 (19-25, 16-25, 12-25) on Tuesday night in Mesquite in a TAPPS Class 5A, District 2 match. Brook Hill is currently in third place in the district standings while the Lady Chargers are in second. Belle Reed collected 11 kills two blocks and 14 digs for the Lady Guard, while Ella Hardy tossed in two kills, an ace and 12 digs. Molly McCurley had two aces, 10 assists and 13 digs. Bethany Durrett and Caley Fitzgerald contributed 12 and 13 digs, respectively.

Rusk 3, Center 0: CENTER — Rusk defeated Center 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-15) at Roughrider Gymnasium on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles improved to 19-16, 4-3 with the win. Rusk, who is in third place in the league standings, closes out the regular season on Tue., Oct. 26 by traveling to Jasper.