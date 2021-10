College Mall has a new comic book, trading cards, and collectibles store. The Android’s Dungeon, located next to Target inside the mall, opened in May. The Android’s Dungeon and Baseball Card Shop is the name of the collectibles store in the animated TV show The Simpsons. The store appears in only a few of the show’s episodes, but College Mall’s store owner and Bloomfield native Jonathan Sullivan, 40, says, “I thought certain people would know the reference.” Turns out, he says, the name serves as a good icebreaker for new customers who ask about it.

