Due to impending weather in the area on Wednesday, the Hammond DDD has decided to move this event to Thursday, the 28th. Times and programming will remain the same. “We are wickedly excited to host our 4th annual Trick-or-Treat Down Main Street event! Join us for a spook-tacular evening filled with candy, family-friendly activities, and more! Participating downtown businesses will open their doors and serve as your trick-or-treat "stops". (An official map will be released on Tuesday, October 26th.) This event runs from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM.”

