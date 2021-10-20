CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Citizens net income up 69% as ROTCE rises

By Market Watch
ForexTV.com
 7 days ago

Citizens Financial Group Inc. said Wednesday its third-quarter net income rose to $530 million, or $1.18 a share, from $314 million, or 68 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted...

forextv.com

MarketWatch

General Dynamics tops profit expectations but revenue misses

General Dynamics Corp. reported third-quarter profit that rose above expectations but revenue that missed, as the aerospace and defense contractor's technologies, combat and aerospace business segments missed expectations while marine systems beat. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income edged up to $860 million, or $3.07 a share, from $834 million, or $2.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.98. Revenue grew 1.5% to $9.57 billion, but was below the FactSet consensus of $9.85 billion. Among business segments, Aerospace revenue rose 4.6% to $2.07 billion but missed the FactSet consensus of $2.14 billion; Technologies revenue fell 4.0% to $3.12 billion to miss expectations of $3.34 billion; Combat Systems revenue declined 3.1% to $1.75 billion, below expectations of $1.81 billion; and Marine Systems revenue rose 9.6% to $2.64 billion, to beat expectations of $2.58 billion. The stock has run up 37.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.8%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz earnings and sales beat expectations

Kraft Heinz Co. reported third-quarter net income of $733 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $597 million, or 49 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 65 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 58 cents. Sales of $6.324 billion were down from $6.441 billion, but also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $6.044 billion. Sales results include the divestiture of the Planters nuts business, which was sold to Hormel Foods Corp. . Kraft Heinz expects full-year organic net sales to be flat with 2020, a year that the company calls "exceptionally strong." Kraft Heinz stock edged up 0.9% in Wednesday premarket trading, and has gained 5.1% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has advanced 21.8% for 2021 so far.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Russia's Novatek says Q3 net income rises to $1.6 billion

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s top producer of liquefied natural gas, Novatek, said on Wednesday that its third-quarter net income had jumped to almost 113 billion roubles ($1.61 billion) from 13 billion roubles in the same quarter a year ago, thanks to rising oil and gas prices. The company also said...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Crain's Detroit Business

Penske posts record $356.3 million net income in Q3

Penske Automotive Group Inc.'s third-quarter net income soared to a record for any quarter on higher used-vehicle revenues and stronger new-vehicle margins, even as its new-vehicle sales dropped by 16 percent as inventory tightened. Q3 revenue: $6.5 billion, up 8.8 percent from a year earlier. Q3 net income: $356.3 million,...
RETAIL
#Net Income#Rotce#Factset#Kbw Nasdaq Bank#Marketwatch Com
MarketWatch

Teva shares slump premarket after earnings fall short of estimates

Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. swung to a profit in the third quarter, although profit and revenue fell below Wall Street estimates. The Israeli generics company posted net income of $292 million, or 26 cents a share, for the quarter, after a loss of $4.349 billion, or $3.97 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 59 cents, below the 64 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue fell 2% to $3.887 billion, also missing the FactSet consensus of $4.03 billion. "This decrease was mainly due to lower revenues in our North America segment, mainly due to COPAXONE and generic products,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Why This Dividend King Is Set to Soar

The process automation industry is set to ramp up spending. A recent deal is adding growth where it matters. The stock trades at an attractive valuation. Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has raised its dividend annually over the last 65 years, and there's probably a lot more to come. The company will release its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Nov. 3. There's a lot to look forward to from the report and from the company in 2022 as well. Here are three reasons the stock is attractive for investors.
STOCKS
businessjournaldaily.com

Farmers Bank Posts $16M Net Income in 3Q

CANFIELD, Ohio – On Wednesday, Farmers National Banc Corp. reported net income of $16 million, or 56 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. That’s up from the $10.9 million, or 38 cents per share, reported in the comparable quarter of 2020 and the $15.6 million, or 55 cents per share, in the second quarter of this year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
hotelbusiness.com

Hilton reports Q3 net income of $240M

Hilton, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, reported net income of $240 million. The company’s results were aided by the continued strength of leisure travel, as well as an uptick in business travel. Third-quarter highlights:. Diluted EPS was $0.86, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $0.78. Adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
etftrends.com

Positioning for Income in a Rising Rates World

One of the prominent themes that emerged in the third quarter, and one that’s highly relevant to already-jittery income investors, is the idea that the Federal Reserve is increasingly likely to accelerate its rate hike timeline to 2022. On a historical basis, higher interest rates pinch some beloved income-generating assets,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Enphase Energy jumps more than 25% after Q3 earnings, microgrid news

Enphase Energy Inc. stock rallied more than 25% on Wednesday, poised for its highest close since Jan. 7 and its largest one-day percent increase since March 2020. The stock was the best performing in the S&P 500 index on Wednesday. The energy management technology company late Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings well above Wall Street expectations, saying it earned an adjusted 60 cents a share on sales of $352 million in the quarter, compared with forecasts for adjusted earnings of 49 cents a share on sales of $345 million. Enphase earlier this week announced a new solar microinverter for its customers in North America, saying the device was capable of forming a microgrid during a power outage using only solar power and providing backup power without a battery.
STOCKS
worldairlinenews.com

Spirit Airlines reports net income of $14.8 million in the third quarter

Spirit Airlines, Inc. today reported third quarter 2021 financial results. Ended the third quarter 2021 with $1.9 billion of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, short-term investment securities and liquidity available under the Company’s revolving credit facility. As Reported. Third Quarter 2021. Third Quarter 2020. Third Quarter 2019. Total Operating Revenues. $922.6...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Is Up Nearly 400% From Pandemic Lows and Still a Buy

Discover Financial has recovered impressively from its pandemic lows, but still trades at a single-digit earnings multiple. A post-earnings sell-off seems overdone, opening up a compelling entry point for investors. Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) sold off after the company's recent earnings report, but it's confusing as to why....
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Eli Lilly & Co. net income falls 8%, but adjusted profit rises

Eli Lilly & Co. said Tuesday its third-quarter net income fell 8% to $1.11 billion, or $1.22 a share, from $1.21 billion, or $1.33 a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income increased to $1.94 a share from $1.41 a share. Revenue increased to $6.773 billion from $5.74 billion. Analysts expected the drug maker to earn $1.96 a share on revenue of $6.639 billion, according to a FactSet survey. Citing increased revenue from products related to the battle against COVID-19, Eli Lilly increased its 2021 profit target to $7.95 to $8.05 a share, from its earlier view of $7.95 to $8.05 a share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $7.90 a share. Shares of Eli Lilly rose 2.2% in pre-market trades. The company's stock is up 45% this year compared to an increase of 21.6% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Centene tops Q3 estimates and offers upbeat guidance

Centene Corp. beat estimates for the third quarter and offered above-consensus guidance on Tuesday, . The St. Louis-based company posted net income of $584 million, or 99 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $568 million, or 97 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.26, ahead of the $1.24 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $32.4 billion from $29.1 billion, also ahead of the $31.6 billion FactSet consensus. Total operating expenses came to $31.9 billion, up from $28.2 billion a year ago. The company said its managed care membership rose 5% to 26.5 million. Its health benefits ratio climbed to 88.1% from 86.4% a year ago. The company is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.05 to $5.15 and revenue of $125.2 billion to $126.4 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.11 and $124.8 billion. Shares were down 3.3% premarket but have gained 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

UPS stock rallies after profit and revenue beats, as all business segments top forecasts

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. rallied 1.7% toward a three-month high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the package delivery giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, with all business segments topping forecasts. Net income was $2.33 billion, and earnings per share of $2.65 rose 18.3% from a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS came to $2.71 to beat the FactSet consensus of $2.55. Revenue grew 9.2% to $23.2 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $22.6 billion. U.S. domestic segment revenue grew 7.4% to $14.21 billion, helped by a 12.0% increase in revenue per piece, above the FactSet consensus of $14.19 billion; international segment revenue increased 15.5% to 4.72 billion, above expectations of $4.66 billion; and supply chain solution revenue rose 8.4% to $4.26 billion to beat expectations of $3.67 billion. The company raised its 2021 outlook for capital expenditures to $4.2 billion from $4.0 billion. The stock has rallied 21.1% year to date through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 26.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 16.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

GE stock gains after profit and FCF beats, while revenue surprisingly fell

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate reported third-quarter profit and industrial free cash flow that beat expectations, but revenue that surprisingly fell, while providing an upbeat full-year earnings outlook. On a net per-share basis, GE swung to earnings of $1.08 from a loss of $1.09 in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS rose to 57 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped 0.5% to $18.43 billion from $18.53 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to $19.29 billion. Industrial free cash flow was $1.7...
STOCKS

