With the stability of the US dollar and the rise in US Treasury bond yields, the price of gold fell to the support level of $1783, as these factors led to curbing the demand for the yellow metal, which is considered a safe haven. Gold settled around the level of $1794 at the time of writing the analysis. Strong data on new home sales in the US and US consumer confidence lifted the dollar. Meanwhile, investors are looking forward to the upcoming monetary policy meetings of the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of Canada and the Bank of Japan. The European Central Bank is expected to take a docile stance when it meets on Thursday. The central bank meetings in Japan and Canada are also scheduled this week.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO