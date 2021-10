Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pioneer crypto to retrace briefly while altcoins go higher. Bitcoin price continues to move sideways above a crucial psychological level. As long as support holds, BTC is in no trouble, however, if it breaks lower, it will likely drag Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Although this descent is likely to play out in the short term, it may be required to start a second leg-up.

