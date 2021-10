CD Projekt, which is the Polish publishing entity most well-known for its work on The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 franchises, has today announced that it has purchased a new game developer. That studio in question happens to be The Molasses Flood, which previously has released titles like Drake Hollow and The Flame in the Flood. And while it's currently unknown just what The Molasses Flood will now be doing with CDPR, it seems like projects associated with The Witcher or Cyberpunk 2077 could be in the cards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO