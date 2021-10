The Fortnite Tricks and Treats bundle has once again arrived in the item shop of Fortnite, which is an online store that offers new items once in a while in Fortnite Battle Royale, and where you can find cosmetic items that you can use in the game. The items offered in the store are decorative and do not offer any added benefits during games. The article details all about the Fortnite that is in the Fortnite Tricks and Treats bundle item shop today after returning in rotation.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO